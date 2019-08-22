Former Terps QB Hill transferring to Tennessee

Former Maryland starting quarterback Kasim Hill is transferring to Tennessee, a Volunteers spokesperson confirmed Thursday to ESPN.

Hill, who started 10 games for Maryland in 2018 before he sustained his second ACL tear in as many seasons, will sit out the 2019 season. He will have at least two seasons of eligibility left and possibly three. Hill tore the ACL in his left knee in 2018 after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the third game of the 2017 season, a Terrapins win at Texas.

An ESPN 300 recruit in the 2017 class, Hill passed for 1,313 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions for Maryland. The Washington, D.C., native joins a Tennessee quarterback group that features returning starter Jarrett Guarantano, a junior, as well as redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout and freshman Brian Maurer.