Source: Northwestern recruit OK'd to play at HS

A Northwestern wide receiver recruit will be allowed to play high school football in Michigan for his senior season following a reversal by the state athletic association, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen had been ruled ineligible after being reclassified for completing too many academic credits, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association changed its decision Thursday.

"It went through the process, I guess," Yaseen's father, Khalid, told MLive.com, which first reported on Yaseen's eligibility. "They took [an appeal] up again. ... I don't know how, I don't exactly know the inner workings of it, but we're definitely appreciative and grateful."

Part of the issue stemmed from credits completed in home schooling prior to Yaseen's enrollment at Walled Lake Western High School.

Waseen is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and the No. 7 player in Michigan. He is set to sign with Northwestern in December and will enroll for winter quarter in January at the university.