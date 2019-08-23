Eason beats out Haener for Washington QB job

Laura Rutledge breaks down how the transfer portal has reinvented college football and made for a wild offseason with the movement of key QBs. (1:40)

The Washington Huskies have named quarterback Jacob Eason, a transfer from Georgia, as their starter to open the 2019 season, coach Chris Petersen told reporters Friday.

While Eason got the starting nod, Petersen said sophomore Jake Haener, who appeared in four games for Washington last season, also will play in the opener against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31.

Eason, a native of Lake Stevens, Washington, transferred from Georgia following the 2017 season and sat out in 2018. Rated as ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer and No. 13 overall recruit in the 2016 class, Eason started 12 games as a true freshman at Georgia, recording 2,430 pass yards with 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

He began the 2017 season as Georgia's starter but suffered a knee injury in the opener and was replaced by Jake Fromm.

Redshirt freshman Jacob Sirmon and true freshman Dylan Morris also competed with Eason and Haener. Quarterback Colson Yankoff transferred to UCLA in June, but is expected to sit out the 2019 season after Washington didn't support his waiver for immediate eligibility.

"It was awesome," Petersen said of the competition. "Jake Haener and Jacob Eason, obviously two really good quarterbacks. Tight competition, and you take it as long as you can and you've got to make a decision and roll with it."