Transfer WR Ryan immediately eligible at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced the approval Friday.

Ryan is a sophomore who transferred to West Virginia from Temple in May. The Owls underwent two head-coaching changes after the end of the 2018 regular season.

The 6-foot-4 Ryan had 12 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown as a freshman at Temple. He will be counted on to help shore up a West Virginia receiving unit that lost playmakers David Sills, Gary Jennings and Marcus Simms.

West Virginia opens the season at home Aug. 31 against FCS' James Madison.