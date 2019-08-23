        <
          Transfer WR Ryan immediately eligible at WVU

          7:18 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan.

          West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced the approval Friday.

          Ryan is a sophomore who transferred to West Virginia from Temple in May. The Owls underwent two head-coaching changes after the end of the 2018 regular season.

          The 6-foot-4 Ryan had 12 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown as a freshman at Temple. He will be counted on to help shore up a West Virginia receiving unit that lost playmakers David Sills, Gary Jennings and Marcus Simms.

          West Virginia opens the season at home Aug. 31 against FCS' James Madison.

