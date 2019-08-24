UM suspends Ivey; UF bans Stewart, 3 others

Lee Corso makes his prediction for Miami vs. No. 8 Florida. (0:54)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Miami and Florida announced suspensions ahead of their game Saturday for violations of team rules.

Cornerback DJ Ivey was suspended for Miami. He didn't travel with the team. Al Blades Jr., who had been competing with the sophomore for the starting job, started for Miami on Saturday.

Florida suspended safety Brad Stewart Jr., defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton, receiver Rick Wells and walk-on Pat Moorer for not living up to the Gators standard, according to the school.

Among them, Stewart is the biggest loss. The junior started seven games last season and was listed as the co-starter with Jeawon Taylor.

Meanwhile, Ohio State transfer Tate Martell took snaps at receiver during pregame warm-ups. Martell came to Miami as a heralded quarterback prospect, but lost the starting QB job to Jarren Williams.

Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz had been coy about whether a position switch was in the works for Martell amid reports he had moved to receiver. But the proof was in warm-ups Saturday.