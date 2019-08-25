Sideline bling: Miami adds TD rings to TO chain

Florida fumbles the handoff, allowing Scott Patchan to recover it and wear Miami's turnover chain. (0:43)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Miami unveiled some new sideline bling Saturday night at Camping World Stadium, and this season the offense is joining the fun.

While the Hurricanes' defense debuted a new turnover chain featuring a large, diamond-encrusted "305" -- continuing a team tradition begun two seasons ago of rewarding defensive players for forcing an interception or fumble -- the offense broke out touchdown rings, which a player will wear if he scores a touchdown.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz said during the spring that he wanted to do something for the offense because the unit was feeling left out.

The new "305" chain is a glitzy homage to South Florida, with 305 being the area code in the Miami-Dade area the Hurricanes call home. Just above the 305 is a smaller "U," the school's logo.

Miami unveiled its first turnover chain in 2017 with an orange-and-green U. Last season, the Hurricanes switched it up to a glittering Ibis, the school mascot. Diaz, who helped create the idea during his time as the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator, had promised a third version for this season.

The chain was unveiled for the first time Saturday night after Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks mishandled a handoff in the red zone in the second quarter. Scott Patchan recovered the fumble and went to the sideline for the chain.

As his teammates mobbed Patchan, the video board showed him wearing the new chain, and the Miami fans started chanting "305! 305!"

Not to be outdone Saturday, the Hurricanes' offense debuted its touchdown rings just before halftime. Wide receiver Brevin Jordan did the honors when he hauled in a 25-yard pass with 45 seconds left for Miami's first touchdown of the season.

The Hurricanes led 13-7 at the half.