Miami adds 'touchdown rings' to turnover chains

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Miami unveiled some new sideline bling Saturday night at Camping World Stadium, and this season the offense is joining the fun.

While the Hurricanes' defense debuted a chain featuring a large, diamond-encrusted "305" -- continuing a tradition that began two seasons ago -- the offense broke out new touchdown rings, which a player will wear if he scores a touchdown.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz said in the spring that he wanted to do something for the offense because they were feeling left out.

The "305" chain is a glitzy homage to South Florida, with 305 being the area code in the Miami-Dade area the Hurricanes call home. Just above the 305 is a smaller "U," the school's logo.

Miami unveiled its first turnover chain in 2017 with an orange-and-green U. Last year, the Hurricanes switched it up to a glittering Ibis, the school mascot. Diaz, who helped create the idea during his time as the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator, had promised a third version for this season.

The chain was unveiled for the first time Saturday night after Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks mishandled a handoff in the red zone in the second quarter. Scott Patchan recovered the fumble and went to the sideline for the chain.

As his teammates mobbed Patchan, the video board showed him wearing the new chain, and the Miami fans started chanting "305! 305!"

Not to be outdone, the Hurricanes' offense on Saturday debuted its touchdown rings just before halftime. Wide receiver Brevin Jordan did the honors just before halftime when he hauled in a 25-yard pass for Miami's first touchdown of the season.

The Hurricanes led 13-7 at the half.