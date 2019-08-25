Vols CB Thompson suspended following arrest

Tennessee Volunteers sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson spent Saturday night in jail after being arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault after alleged threats he made during a verbal altercation with a woman at a campus dormitory, according to a police report.

Tennessee suspended Thompson indefinitely following his arrest.

Thompson told the woman he would "slap the s--- out of you," witnesses, including the hall director, told police. One of those witnesses also told police he heard Thompson threaten to "shoot up the school."

Thompson admitted to being in an argument with the woman, but he denied any physical contact or making any threats.

He was released from jail Sunday morning on $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Knox County General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.

We hold student-athletes to a high standard. The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee," Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday in announcing Thompson's indefinite suspension.

When University of Tennessee police officers arrived on the scene, they reported Thompson was "extremely upset and agitated" and that a metal gate had been detached from its hinges, damaging a wall.

Thompson initially told police he fell into the gate and fell down the stairs with it, causing the damage. Police said Thompson later recanted that part of his story and said the gate was broken as he tried to pull it upward and then fell down the stairs.

Thompson and the woman both told officers they have been in a relationship for four years. She said the argument began in Thompson's dorm room after she found fake eyelashes belonging to someone else and that the argument then moved to the stairwell of the dormitory.

She told police that Thompson "has a bad temper and has punched walls during past arguments."

Thompson was taken into custody because, under Tennessee law, he caused the woman to "reasonably fear imminent bodily injury."

A freshman All-American last season, Thompson had 10 starts and led the Volunteers with three interceptions and seven pass breakups.