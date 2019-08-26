FSU to start Blackman at QB over Hornibrook

Florida State coach Willie Taggart announced Sunday night that James Blackman will be the Seminoles' starting quarterback when they open the season against Boise State on Aug. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Blackman beat out Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook.

Blackman was Florida State's starter in 2017, but Blackman acknowledged earlier this month that he was in an open competition with Hornibrook and others. Hornibrook completed 60 percent of his passes and led the Badgers to a 26-6 mark as their starter.

Blackman, a redshirt sophomore, feels he has a strong grasp of what new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles wants to run. Even though Blackman has had three offensive coordinators and varied schemes in his short career, he told reporters during preseason camp that he has an understanding of "what to do and when to do it and how to do it" when it comes to what Briles' high-tempo, spread offense.

And he's learning the scheme without a playbook, everyone is.

It's a new wrinkle for Florida State in 2019, something Taggart has embraced -- and so have the players.

"It's a great thing not having a playbook because you have to go and make sure you write up the plays by yourself," Blackman said. "And go study by yourself and make your own playbook. Guys are really putting in the work to learn and understand your job."

