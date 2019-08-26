Texas' Moore suspended for opener after arrest

Texas sophomore receiver Joshua Moore has been suspended for the Longhorns' season opener Saturday vs. Louisiana Tech, coach Tom Herman announced on Monday.

Moore faces misdemeanor gun charges after police arrested him in July for allegedly carrying a loaded pistol without a license. He has practiced with the team throughout training camp and has a court date scheduled for Sept. 23.

Herman did not clarify whether Moore's suspension is one game or multiple games, but said he hopes to have an update next week, "because things could change."

"We're gathering information," Herman told reporters on Monday. "We're hoping the legal process is concluded soon."

Moore, who was the No. 45 prospect in the 2018 ESPN 300, caught seven passes for 53 yards last season, including a 27-yard touchdown catch in an early-season win over USC.

According to a police arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN-TV in Austin, Moore was arrested on July 5 after officials monitoring the Austin Police Department's Real Time Crime Center (TRCC) noticed his alleged suspicious activity.

The affidavit said officials noticed a man "remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear and then place the firearm back into his waistband."

Police officers located Moore and arrested him at gunpoint. He was carrying a Glock 19 -- 9mm pistol when he was searched, according to the affidavit.

"The pistol contained a 30-round magazine with a live round which was loaded into the chamber ready to be fired," the affidavit said.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach was used in this report.