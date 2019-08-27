Prized DB Joseph leaving LSU for Kentucky

LSU sophomore defensive back Kelvin Joseph, one of the Tigers' prized recruits in 2018, is transferring to Kentucky.

Joseph, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, changed his Twitter biography to say "DB at the University of Kentucky" and seemed to confirm his intentions with a tweet Monday night.

@BBN I NEED SHOUTOUT — Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) August 27, 2019

Joseph enrolled in classes this week. He will have to sit out the 2019 season under NCAA transfer rules. He would have three seasons of eligibility remaining since he didn't redshirt at LSU.

Joseph played in 11 games and had 12 tackles and one pass breakup while playing safety and cornerback as a freshman at LSU in 2018. He was suspended from playing in the Tigers' 40-32 victory over UCF in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Joseph returned to LSU for spring practice, but then entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in May. He removed his name a few days later, before deciding to transfer again in July. He also considered Auburn, Florida, Maryland and Mississippi State before choosing Kentucky, according to published reports.

Joseph, at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, was ranked the No. 32 prospect and No. 5 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana in the 2018 ESPN 300.

The Wildcats, who open the season against Toledo on Saturday (12 p.m. ET, SECN), lost each of their starting defensive backs from last season's 10-3 team.