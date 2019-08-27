Hokies' Hoffman denied waiver, will sit out 2019

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman will sit out the 2019 season after the NCAA denied his appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver.

Hoffman, a two-year starter at Coastal Carolina, transferred to Virginia Tech to help care for his mother, Stephanie, who was diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumor in December 2017. He has frequently returned to his home in Statesville, North Carolina, to help his mother, who has an acoustic neuroma.

In a news release, Virginia Tech said it was "extremely disappointed" with the NCAA's decision but remained supportive of Hoffman, who transferred in February. The NCAA initially denied Hoffman's request for a transfer in April, citing his home five miles outside the 100-mile radius permitted for medical hardship waivers.

Hoffman will redshirt in 2019 and have two years of eligibility left for the Hokies.

"I know it will be a long journey until the 2020 season, but I'm willing to take it to achieve greatness," Hoffman wrote on Twitter. "The goal now is continue to develop my body, perfecting my craft and being a leader for my teammates. I will NOT let this bring me down!!"