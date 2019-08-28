UM transfer Solomon cleared to play for Vols

Aubrey Solomon, a highly ranked transfer from Michigan, has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play this season at Tennessee, his mother, Sabrina Caldwell, told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Solomon, who is projected to start in the defensive line, has been on Tennessee's campus since January and working out and practicing with the team. Vols officials received word Tuesday that he would be eligible to play this season, according to Caldwell.

Solomon, who is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, was a five-star prospect coming out of high school in Leesburg, Georgia. He played in 18 games during his two seasons at Michigan before electing to transfer. His sophomore season a year ago at Michigan was cut short by a knee injury.

The Vols are thin in the defensive line, especially with the loss of Emmit Gooden to a season-ending knee injury this preseason, so Solomon's addition just days before Saturday's opener against Georgia State was a coup for Jeremy Pruitt's club.