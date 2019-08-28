        <
          Lyon College players shave heads to support OC

          12:16 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Members of the Lyon College football team in Arkansas shaved their heads in support of the team's offensive coordinator, Kris Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

          The program's Twitter account posted a video of the players surprising their coach.

          Sweet was hired this past offseason.

          Lyon College, which competes in the NAIA, opens its season Saturday at home against Missouri Baptist University.

