Lyon College players shave heads to support OC

Members of the Lyon College football team in Arkansas shaved their heads in support of the team's offensive coordinator, Kris Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The program's Twitter account posted a video of the players surprising their coach.

Recently our Offensive Coordinator, Kris Sweet, was diagnosed with cancer. So members from the team shaved their heads to support him. Truly a SPECIAL team here at Lyon. #SweetStrong 🔴⚔️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LDmhvpCHgR — Lyon College Football (@LyonScotsFball) August 27, 2019

Sweet was hired this past offseason.

Lyon College, which competes in the NAIA, opens its season Saturday at home against Missouri Baptist University.