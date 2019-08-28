Sources: Tide LB Moses (knee) likely out for '19

Nick Saban sits down with Tom Rinaldi to talk about getting back to "the Bama way," Tua's room for improvement and his personal recovery from hip surgery. (2:55)

Alabama defensive signal-caller Dylan Moses likely will miss the 2019 season, sources told ESPN, after the inside linebacker suffered a knee injury during practice Tuesday.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on the SEC media teleconference that Moses will need surgery on the knee and will be out "indefinitely."

"Certainly, this is a character check for our team, and we're going to do everything to support Dylan and the people that have the opportunity now to fill in for Dylan," Saban said.

Moses, a Butkus Award finalist last season, was set to be the signal-caller on defense this season. He finished with 86 total tackles -- 10 for loss -- and 3.5 sacks in 2018.

He was ranked No. 13 on the preseason Big Board by ESPN's NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Saban told ESPN earlier this month that linebacker was among the thinnest positions on the team and that the Tide could ill afford to have injuries there this season.

Alabama was already dealing with the loss of senior inside linebacker Joshua McMillon, who suffered what's believed to be a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

With McMillon and Moses sidelined, the Tide defense will lack experience at inside linebacker.

Saban said Wednesday that true freshman Shane Lee was the backup to Moses at middle linebacker and "he's the guy that will have the opportunity to play now."

Sophomore Markail Benton, who had 14 tackles last season, also is listed as a backup to Moses on the official Alabama depth chart, which was released Monday.

Christian Harris, another true freshman, is listed as a starter at the second inside linebacker position.

"We try to get these guys prepared every day," Saban said of the backups. "They know they're only one play away from having to be in the game. Fortunately, for the guys that we have as backup linebackers, they have been good students of the game, and they've really tried to prepare themselves the right way."

Alabama opens the season against Duke in Atlanta on Saturday.