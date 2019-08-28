Huskers ban redshirt freshmen Hunt, LeGrone

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have indefinitely suspended redshirt freshmen Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone for undisclosed reasons, offensive coordinator Troy Walters told reporters Wednesday.

Walters declined to elaborate on either suspension or if the two are related.

"We're going to handle it in house," Walters said. "... They just won't be a part of the team right now."

Hunt, a wide receiver, had worked with the starting offense for part of preseason camp, but he did not appear on the program's Week 1 depth chart. He appeared in two games last season and didn't record any statistics.

LeGrone is a reserve tight end for the Huskers, who open the season Saturday against South Alabama in Lincoln.