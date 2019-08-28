Iowa WR Martin eligible to play immediately

Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin is eligible for the 2019 season after the NCAA and the Big Ten approved his waiver request.

Martin, who grew up near Iowa's campus in Coralville, Iowa, transferred from Michigan earlier this summer and has been practicing with the Hawkeyes. The NCAA approved his immediate-eligibility waiver request last week, according to a source, but the Big Ten still had to sign off as Martin moved within the conference.

"I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request," Martin said in a prepared statement. "I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can't wait to contribute to this team on the field."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who praised the NCAA's decision Wednesday, said Tuesday that if cleared, Martin will play in Saturday's season opener against Miami (Ohio). The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Martin had 11 receptions for Michigan last season. He had three seasons of eligibility left.