Hurricane threat moves FSU-Boise to Tallahassee

The season opener between Florida State and Boise State has been moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee because of the impending threat of Hurricane Dorian, Broncos coach Bryan Harsin confirmed Friday.

Dorian is expected to impact the east coast of Florida, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency. The schools were scheduled to kick off in Jacksonville on Saturday night, but the game will now take place at noon ET.

Tallahassee, which is located 160 miles west of Jacksonville, is not expected to feel effects from the storm on Saturday.

Dorian is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane and is currently projected to make landfall in Brevard County, well south of Jacksonville. However, Jacksonville is among the areas within the cone of uncertainty.

"To me, it doesn't matter [where we play]," Harsin told reporters in Boise, Idaho. "We'll play in a parking lot. We'll do whatever. We just want to go play. These guys have been working extremely hard. The excitement and the game ... it doesn't matter where it's at.

"There's no excuses, whatsoever. This changes nothing as far as what we're trying to accomplish."

Two years ago, Florida State postponed a home game against Louisiana-Monroe and rescheduled a game against Miami because of Hurricane Irma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.