Hurricane threat moves FSU-Boise to Tallahassee

The season opener between Florida State and Boise State has been moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee because of the impending threat of Hurricane Dorian, it was announced Thursday.

Dorian is expected to impact the east coast of Florida, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency. The schools were scheduled to kick off in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, but the game will now take place at noon ET (TV: ESPNews).

Tallahassee, which is located 160 miles west of Jacksonville, is not expected to feel effects from the storm on Saturday. Dorian is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane and is currently projected to make landfall in Brevard County, well south of Jacksonville. However, Jacksonville is among the areas within the cone of uncertainty.

"After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time," FSU athletic director David Coburn said in a statement.

"We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the City of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience."

Boise State will stick with its plan to travel to Florida on Thursday, though coach Bryan Harsin told reporters in Boise, Idaho, that he wasn't sure whether they were going to fly into Jacksonville or make arrangements to go into Tallahassee.

"To me, it doesn't matter [where we play]," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin told reporters Thursday. "We'll play in a parking lot. We'll do whatever. We just want to go play. These guys have been working extremely hard. The excitement and the game ... it doesn't matter where it's at.

"There's no excuses, whatsoever. This changes nothing as far as what we're trying to accomplish."

With the news of the expected relocation to Tallahassee, the betting line at Caesars Sportsbook moved to Florida State as a 6.5-point favorite. The Seminoles were a 5-point favorite earlier Thursday morning, when the game was still scheduled for neutral site Jacksonville.

All tickets previously purchased for the game in Jacksonville will be refunded. Florida State will sell $10 general admission tickets online. Florida State and Boise State students will receive free admission with student ID.

The threat of hurricanes has impacted college football games over the last four seasons, forcing games in Texas, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina to be moved, rescheduled or canceled. Two years ago, Florida State postponed a home game against Louisiana-Monroe and rescheduled a game against Miami because of Hurricane Irma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.