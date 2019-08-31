Miss. State suspends 7 for opener vs. Louisiana

Mississippi State has suspended seven players, including defensive starters DT Lee Autry and LB Willie Gay Jr., for Saturday's season opener against Louisiana for violation of team rules, the school announced.

Also suspended was kicker Jace Christmann, WR Devonta Jason, OL Kwatrivous Johnson, S Marcus Murphy and OL Michael Story.

Earlier this month Mississippi State's football and men's basketball teams were placed on three years probation after an investigation concluded that a tutor committed academic misconduct in aiding 10 members of the football team and one basketball player in an online general chemistry course during the fall semester of the 2018-19 school year.

The school did not announce if any of the suspended players were part of that investigation.