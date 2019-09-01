Bob Davie hospitalized after New Mexico opener

Sheriron Jones helps New Mexico increase its lead over Sam Houston State by fighting his way 11 yards for a touchdown. (0:34)

New Mexico coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital after suffering what the university is calling an apparent "serious medical incident" following Saturday night's 39-31 win over Sam Houston State in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers," athletic director Eddie Nunez said in a statement.

Davie's postgame media availability was canceled. A school athletic official told the Albuquerque Journal that Davie was experiencing chest pains.

Nunez said the university will release more information as it becomes available.

Davie, 64, is just starting his eighth season at New Mexico. He coached at Notre Dame from 1997-2001, and worked for 10 years after that as a college football analyst for ESPN before returning to the sideline at New Mexico in 2012. He led the Lobos to a 9-4 record in 2016, but that's been followed by back to back 3-9 seasons.

New Mexico got out to a 16-0 lead in the second quarter of Saturday's season opener, scoring on four straight possessions. But the Bearkats took a 23-22 lead in the third, only to see the Lobos go ahead for good midway through the quarter.

Down eight, Sam Houston reached the Lobos 24 in the closing minute but got no farther.

New Mexico suspended Davie for 30 days without pay in February 2018, following multiple investigations into whether he and his coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players. The school didn't conclude that Davie or his staff obstructed criminal investigation.

New Mexico next plays at No. 9 Notre Dame on Sept. 14.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.