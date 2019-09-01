USC's Daniels injures right leg; X-rays negative

LOS ANGELES -- USC sophomore quarterback JT Daniels left in the second quarter of Saturday night's 31-23 win over Fresno State after suffering a right leg injury. He did not return.

Daniels was on crutches when he came back to the sideline in the third quarter, and he wore a large brace on his right knee, which was wrapped. X-rays came back negative, and head coach Clay Helton said Daniels would undergo an MRI late Saturday.

"Gut-wrenching," Helton said of seeing Daniels go down. "You see a kid who has poured so much into the game and into this team and into becoming better, both physically and mentally, as a quarterback. I said a prayer as soon as I saw it, and I'm hoping we get the best results tomorrow. We'll see where it lies."

Daniels was replaced by true freshman Kedon Slovis, a four-star recruit from Arizona who took over to begin the second half with USC holding a 17-10 lead.

Slovis beat out redshirt junior Matt Fink and redshirt sophomore Jack Sears to win the backup job. Sears announced this week he will enter the transfer portal and is no longer with the team.

Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. It was his first start running new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's system.

Slovis went 6-of-8 for 57 yards and an interception.