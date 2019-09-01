USC QB Daniels leaves with apparent leg injury

LOS ANGELES -- USC sophomore quarterback JT Daniels suffered an apparent leg injury in the second quarter against Fresno State on Saturday night and was on crutches while wearing street clothes on the sideline in the third quarter.

Daniels was replaced by true freshman Kedon Slovis, a four-star recruit from Arizona who took over to begin the second half with USC holding a 17-10 lead.

Slovis beat out redshirt junior Matt Fink and redshirt sophomore Jack Sears to win the backup job. Sears announced this week he will enter the transfer portal and is no longer with the team.

Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. It was his first start running new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's system.