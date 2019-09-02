Illinois RB Epstein lost for year with knee injury

Illinois running back Mike Epstein suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday's season opener against Akron, coach Lovie Smith announced.

It marks the third consecutive injury-shortened season for Epstein, a junior who played a total of 12 games over his first two seasons because of foot injuries.

"He's been through so much," said Smith, who added that he expects Epstein to "come back as strong as ever."

Mike Epstein was rolling against Akron in Illinois' opener, but the running back will now miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Patrick Gorski/USA Today Sports

Epstein rushed for a team-leading 45 yards on eight carries during Saturday's 42-3 victory before leaving the game in the third quarter.

With Epstein out, the Illini will rely on Reggie Corbin and Ra'Von Bonner out of the backfield. They each ran six times and scored a touchdown on Saturday.