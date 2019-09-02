Sources: SC's Hilinski to take over for QB Bentley

Ben Breiner reports the latest on South Carolina's QB situation as the Gamecocks will have Ryan Hilinski start in place of an injured Jake Bentley. (1:46)

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, and freshman Ryan Hilinski will take over the starting job beginning in Saturday's game against FCS opponent Charleston Southern at Williams-Brice Stadium, sources confirmed multiple reports to ESPN on Monday.

Bentley, who has started 33 games for the Gamecocks, was injured Saturday in a 24-20 loss to North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina. The senior completed 16 of 30 passes for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Bentley was a target of criticism after the South Carolina offense's poor performance in the opener.

"It's not on one person," Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Sunday during a teleconference with reporters, "and I know everybody wants to blame one guy for it. But it's not the case. He needs to play better at that position, but we need to play better around him. And we didn't do it."

Bentley has thrown for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns during his four years as South Carolina's starter.

Hilinski, a true freshman from Orange, California, is one of the most highly regarded quarterbacks to sign with South Carolina in recent history. He was ranked the No. 66 prospect in the ESPN 300, the No. 4 pocket passer and the No. 11 player in California by ESPN Recruiting.

Hilinski is the younger brother of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who died from a self-inflicted gun wound on Jan. 16, 2018.

"Ryan is extremely bright, extremely intelligent," Muschamp said Sunday. "He works hard at it, as far as the film work and different things are concerned, so nothing's changed as far as his preparation. He's prepared himself the right way the entire time, so I've been very pleased with that."

Hilinski will be tested early as South Carolina's schedule gets more difficult after this weekend. Three of the next five games are against top-10 foes Alabama, Georgia and Florida.