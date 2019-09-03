South Carolina QB Bentley out at least 6 weeks

Ben Breiner reports the latest on South Carolina's QB situation as the Gamecocks will have Ryan Hilinski start in place of an injured Jake Bentley. (1:46)

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will miss at least six weeks and possibly the rest of the season after suffering a midfoot sprain on the final play of Saturday's season-opening loss to North Carolina.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp told reporters Tuesday that further testing this week will determine whether Bentley needs season-ending surgery on his foot. If not, the senior could be back in six to eight weeks.

Freshman Ryan Hilinski will start at quarterback this week when South Carolina hosts Charleston Southern. Muschamp said an MRI on Sunday confirmed Bentley's injury.

Jake Bentley, who has started for South Carolina since midway through his freshman season, suffered a mid-foot sprain on the final play of the Gamecocks' loss to North Carolina on Saturday. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Bentley has started for South Carolina since midway through his freshman season, compiling a 19-14 record. The two-time captain ranks in the team's top five for career completions, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, total offense and other categories.

Bentley has a redshirt year available and could use it this fall, but Muschamp said they haven't discussed the option yet.

Hilinski, ESPN's No. 4 pocket passer in the 2019 class, is the younger brother of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who died by suicide in January 2018.