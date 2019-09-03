LSU's Charles, Divinity to return for Texas game

LSU will have two starters back for Saturday's game at No. 9 Texas, as offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will play.

Neither Charles nor Divinity played in No. 6 LSU's season-opening win against Georgia Southern because of disciplinary reasons.

Coach Ed Orgeron didn't specify why neither saw the field, only saying, "We handle all that in-house."

Orgeron said Tuesday that both players will be back for the Texas game.

Charles, a junior, has started 19 games during his first two seasons for the Tigers, 17 at left tackle. He was a freshman All-SEC selection in 2017.

Divinity, a senior, started 11 games at outside linebacker for the Tigers in 2018. He had 54 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and five sacks, and eight quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.