Iowa LT Jackson to miss 2 weeks with knee sprain

Iowa starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss at least two weeks after spraining his knee in Saturday's season-opening win over Miami (Ohio).

Jackson hurt his knee in the first quarter of Iowa's 38-14 win. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that the injury likely won't require surgery and that Jackson could return after Iowa's open week for a Sept. 28 game against Middle Tennessee. Iowa opens Big Ten play this week against Rutgers before visiting in-state rival Iowa State on Sept. 14.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Jackson has started the past two seasons for Iowa, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs moved to the left side following Jackson's injury and will remain there while Jackson is out. Levi Paulsen moved from guard to right tackle and sophomore Kyler Schott moved into the lineup at right guard.

Reserve defensive back Riley Moss (leg) is expected to miss four to six weeks, Ferentz said. Defensive back Julius Brents, who missed the opener, remains out, but Cole Banwart, who started half the 2018 season at right guard, could return for the Rutgers game.