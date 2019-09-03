        <
        >

          Moose on the loose at UND field released into wild

          6:05 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A female moose looked like she was trying out for running back as she loped across a football practice field at the University of North Dakota.

          University spokesman David Dodds says the moose wandered into Grand Forks overnight and found its way into old Memorial Stadium on campus Tuesday morning.

          UND Police tweeted video of the moose running on the practice field.

          Hours later, police posted that the moose had been "released back into the wild near Grand Forks County" with the help of professionals from the Chahinkapa Zoo.

          In the meantime, North Dakota football players practiced next door for Saturday's game against rival North Dakota State in Fargo.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices