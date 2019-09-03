Moose on the loose at UND field released into wild

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A female moose looked like she was trying out for running back as she loped across a football practice field at the University of North Dakota.

University spokesman David Dodds says the moose wandered into Grand Forks overnight and found its way into old Memorial Stadium on campus Tuesday morning.

UND Police tweeted video of the moose running on the practice field.

#MooseUpdate: The moose is laying down taking its typical midday college nap. We are still asking everyone to avoid the area so that the moose doesn't become stressed or panicked. #BestCopsAround #MooseWatch2019 pic.twitter.com/SsSs5p3BE2 — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 3, 2019

Hours later, police posted that the moose had been "released back into the wild near Grand Forks County" with the help of professionals from the Chahinkapa Zoo.

In the meantime, North Dakota football players practiced next door for Saturday's game against rival North Dakota State in Fargo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.