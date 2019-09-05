        <
          College football picks: Who wins Week 2's biggest games?

          9:04 AM ET

            Week 2 brings two huge heavyweight bouts, and ESPN's college football experts' picks are calling their shots. We'll start things off with a blueblood LSU-Texas battle and a rematch of last season's nail-biter between Clemson and Texas A&M. Out West, Cal's defense will be tried by Washington's Jacob Eason, and USC has to start a freshman quarterback against the Stanford defense. And what do we make of the Tennessee-BYU matchup after the Vols' disastrous loss to Georgia State? Let's take a look. (Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.)

            No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas

            Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
            TV: ABC/ESPN App
            Line: LSU -6.5

            HIGHLIGHTS

            David Bearman: I am just not buying Texas and see LSU as more of a title contender, which they prove in Austin. LSU 29-10

            Kyle Bonagura: Keeping with recent tradition, Texas can't navigate the nonconference schedule. LSU 31-24

            David M. Hale: Joe Burrow has looked vastly improved since late last season, but the Texas defense is the best unit he's faced since Bama. Texas 23-21

            Chris Low: Ed Orgeron might not have been the coach LSU zeroed in from the outset a few years ago, but he's the coach who has the Tigers on the move. LSU 31-28

            Ivan Maisel: At long last, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium has become a tough place to play. Texas 28-23

            OTHER PICKS

            Andrea Adelson: Texas 24-21
            Edward Aschoff: LSU 24-20
            Bill Connelly: LSU 27-24
            Heather Dinich: LSU 28-24
            Preston Johnson: LSU 38-24
            Doug Kezirian: LSU 31-20
            Sam Khan Jr.: LSU 24-20
            Adam Rittenberg: LSU 28-24
            Alex Scarborough: LSU 31-27
            Mark Schlabach: Texas 27-24
            Tom VanHaaren: LSU 31-24

            No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson

            Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
            TV: ABC/ESPN App
            Line: Clemson -17.5

            HIGHLIGHTS

            David Bearman: Ultimately Clemson is the best team in the country until someone proves otherwise. Clemson 31-24

            Heather Dinich: Dabo Swinney gets the last word against Jimbo Fisher -- again. Clemson 31-28

            David M. Hale: It was close last season, but Travis Etienne had eight carries, Trevor Lawrence threw nine passes, and Justyn Ross played one snap in that game. Clemson 28-20

            Sam Khan Jr.: Jared Hocker said it; his teammates will back him up. The Aggies' D-line stifles Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in a shocker. Texas A&M 31-28

            Mark Schlabach: The Aggies allowed only 8 rushing yards in a 41-7 rout of Texas State last week. It won't be nearly as easy to slow down Travis Etienne. Clemson 41-34

            OTHER PICKS

            Andrea Adelson: Clemson 35-24
            Edward Aschoff: Clemson 34-24
            Kyle Bonagura: Clemson 42-17
            Bill Connelly: Clemson 38-24
            Preston Johnson: Clemson 38-31
            Doug Kezirian: Clemson 45-20
            Chris Low: Clemson 35-24
            Ivan Maisel: Clemson 31-20
            Adam Rittenberg: Clemson 34-21
            Alex Scarborough: Clemson 38-24
            Tom VanHaaren: Clemson 34-28

            Cal at No. 14 Washington

            Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
            TV: Fox Sports 1
            Line: Washington -13.5

            HIGHLIGHTS

            Andrea Adelson: The Huskies won't have much of a problem handling the Bears. Washington 38-20

            Bill Connelly: Jacob Eason's first big chance to one-up Jake Browning. Washington 20-10

            Doug Kezirian: Cal has shown minimal offensive progress, and its strong defense can do only so much. Washington 27-10

            Adam Rittenberg: Both defenses are outstanding and control play, but the Eason-Aaron Fuller connection shines. Washington 23-13

            Alex Scarborough: Cal's secondary is good, but Eason is better. Washington 34-20

            OTHER PICKS

            Edward Aschoff: Washington 30-14
            David Bearman: Washington 21-20
            Kyle Bonagura: Washington 24-14
            Heather Dinich: Washington 35-21
            David M. Hale: Washington 17-14
            Preston Johnson: Washington 31-13
            Sam Khan Jr.: Washington 41-20
            Chris Low: Washington 38-20
            Ivan Maisel: Washington 17-13
            Adam Rittenberg: Washington 23-13
            Mark Schlabach: Washington 24-20
            Tom VanHaaren: Washington 24-17

            No. 23 Stanford at USC

            Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
            TV: ESPN/ESPN App
            Line: N/A

            HIGHLIGHTS

            Kyle Bonagura: Asking a true freshman quarterback (USC's Kedon Slovis) to make his first career start against Stanford is, well, less than ideal. Stanford 24-21

            Doug Kezirian: Clay Helton is not a good coach, and now he has more issues, having lost quarterback JT Daniels for the season. Stanford 24-10

            Ivan Maisel: It's hard for David Shaw's teams to make it look easy. But the Cardinal have too much for a young Trojans quarterback to overcome. Stanford 16-10

            Adam Rittenberg: Many are writing off Clay Helton and the Trojans, but they find a little magic with Kedon Slovis. USC 23-21

            Alex Scarborough: With JT Daniels out for the season, USC's season is about to go into free fall. Stanford 28-13

            OTHER PICKS

            Andrea Adelson: Stanford 21-17
            Edward Aschoff: USC 23-21
            David Bearman: USC 20-16
            Bill Connelly: Stanford 21-17
            Heather Dinich: Stanford 17-10
            David M. Hale: Stanford 27-13
            Preston Johnson: Stanford 20-17
            Sam Khan Jr.: Stanford 26-23
            Chris Low: Stanford 28-17
            Mark Schlabach: Stanford 27-20
            Tom VanHaaren: Stanford 28-13

            BYU at Tennessee

            Time: 7 p.m. ET
            TV: ESPN/ESPN App
            Line: Tennessee -3.5

            HIGHLIGHTS

            Andrea Adelson: There's no beacon of hope shining for the Vols right now. BYU 33-31

            Bill Connelly: Anxiety Bowl 2019. Tennessee 31-17

            Heather Dinich: Just when Vols thought it couldn't get worse ... BYU 21-20

            Chris Low: The Vols go from one of the most embarrassing losses in school history to a victory that breathes new life into a season already on life support. Tennessee 27-21

            Mark Schlabach: Against my better judgement, I'm guessing the Volunteers figure out a way to turn things around. Tennessee 27-24

            OTHER PICKS

            Edward Aschoff: BYU 27-20
            Kyle Bonagura: BYU 28-24
            David M. Hale: BYU 24-21
            Preston Johnson: Tennessee 24-20
            Doug Kezirian: Tennessee 28-24
            Sam Khan Jr.: Tennessee 27-20
            Ivan Maisel: Tennessee 31-28
            Adam Rittenberg: Tennessee 23-17
            Alex Scarborough: Tennessee 21-20
            Tom VanHaaren: Tennessee 24-17

