College football picks: Who wins Week 2's biggest games?

Week 2 brings two huge heavyweight bouts, and ESPN's college football experts' picks are calling their shots. We'll start things off with a blueblood LSU-Texas battle and a rematch of last season's nail-biter between Clemson and Texas A&M. Out West, Cal's defense will be tried by Washington's Jacob Eason, and USC has to start a freshman quarterback against the Stanford defense. And what do we make of the Tennessee-BYU matchup after the Vols' disastrous loss to Georgia State? Let's take a look. (Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.)
Jump to:
Texas A&M-Clemson | Cal-Washington | Stanford-USC | BYU-Tennessee
No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC/ESPN App
Line: LSU -6.5
HIGHLIGHTS
David Bearman: I am just not buying Texas and see LSU as more of a title contender, which they prove in Austin. LSU 29-10
Kyle Bonagura: Keeping with recent tradition, Texas can't navigate the nonconference schedule. LSU 31-24
David M. Hale: Joe Burrow has looked vastly improved since late last season, but the Texas defense is the best unit he's faced since Bama. Texas 23-21
Chris Low: Ed Orgeron might not have been the coach LSU zeroed in from the outset a few years ago, but he's the coach who has the Tigers on the move. LSU 31-28
Ivan Maisel: At long last, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium has become a tough place to play. Texas 28-23
OTHER PICKS
Andrea Adelson: Texas 24-21
Edward Aschoff: LSU 24-20
Bill Connelly: LSU 27-24
Heather Dinich: LSU 28-24
Preston Johnson: LSU 38-24
Doug Kezirian: LSU 31-20
Sam Khan Jr.: LSU 24-20
Adam Rittenberg: LSU 28-24
Alex Scarborough: LSU 31-27
Mark Schlabach: Texas 27-24
Tom VanHaaren: LSU 31-24
No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC/ESPN App
Line: Clemson -17.5
HIGHLIGHTS
David Bearman: Ultimately Clemson is the best team in the country until someone proves otherwise. Clemson 31-24
Heather Dinich: Dabo Swinney gets the last word against Jimbo Fisher -- again. Clemson 31-28
David M. Hale: It was close last season, but Travis Etienne had eight carries, Trevor Lawrence threw nine passes, and Justyn Ross played one snap in that game. Clemson 28-20
Sam Khan Jr.: Jared Hocker said it; his teammates will back him up. The Aggies' D-line stifles Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in a shocker. Texas A&M 31-28
Mark Schlabach: The Aggies allowed only 8 rushing yards in a 41-7 rout of Texas State last week. It won't be nearly as easy to slow down Travis Etienne. Clemson 41-34
OTHER PICKS
Andrea Adelson: Clemson 35-24
Edward Aschoff: Clemson 34-24
Kyle Bonagura: Clemson 42-17
Bill Connelly: Clemson 38-24
Preston Johnson: Clemson 38-31
Doug Kezirian: Clemson 45-20
Chris Low: Clemson 35-24
Ivan Maisel: Clemson 31-20
Adam Rittenberg: Clemson 34-21
Alex Scarborough: Clemson 38-24
Tom VanHaaren: Clemson 34-28
Cal at No. 14 Washington
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 1
Line: Washington -13.5
HIGHLIGHTS
Andrea Adelson: The Huskies won't have much of a problem handling the Bears. Washington 38-20
Bill Connelly: Jacob Eason's first big chance to one-up Jake Browning. Washington 20-10
Doug Kezirian: Cal has shown minimal offensive progress, and its strong defense can do only so much. Washington 27-10
Adam Rittenberg: Both defenses are outstanding and control play, but the Eason-Aaron Fuller connection shines. Washington 23-13
Alex Scarborough: Cal's secondary is good, but Eason is better. Washington 34-20
OTHER PICKS
Edward Aschoff: Washington 30-14
David Bearman: Washington 21-20
Kyle Bonagura: Washington 24-14
Heather Dinich: Washington 35-21
David M. Hale: Washington 17-14
Preston Johnson: Washington 31-13
Sam Khan Jr.: Washington 41-20
Chris Low: Washington 38-20
Ivan Maisel: Washington 17-13
Adam Rittenberg: Washington 23-13
Mark Schlabach: Washington 24-20
Tom VanHaaren: Washington 24-17
No. 23 Stanford at USC
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ESPN App
Line: N/A
HIGHLIGHTS
Kyle Bonagura: Asking a true freshman quarterback (USC's Kedon Slovis) to make his first career start against Stanford is, well, less than ideal. Stanford 24-21
Doug Kezirian: Clay Helton is not a good coach, and now he has more issues, having lost quarterback JT Daniels for the season. Stanford 24-10
Ivan Maisel: It's hard for David Shaw's teams to make it look easy. But the Cardinal have too much for a young Trojans quarterback to overcome. Stanford 16-10
Adam Rittenberg: Many are writing off Clay Helton and the Trojans, but they find a little magic with Kedon Slovis. USC 23-21
Alex Scarborough: With JT Daniels out for the season, USC's season is about to go into free fall. Stanford 28-13
OTHER PICKS
Andrea Adelson: Stanford 21-17
Edward Aschoff: USC 23-21
David Bearman: USC 20-16
Bill Connelly: Stanford 21-17
Heather Dinich: Stanford 17-10
David M. Hale: Stanford 27-13
Preston Johnson: Stanford 20-17
Sam Khan Jr.: Stanford 26-23
Chris Low: Stanford 28-17
Mark Schlabach: Stanford 27-20
Tom VanHaaren: Stanford 28-13
BYU at Tennessee
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ESPN App
Line: Tennessee -3.5
HIGHLIGHTS
Andrea Adelson: There's no beacon of hope shining for the Vols right now. BYU 33-31
Bill Connelly: Anxiety Bowl 2019. Tennessee 31-17
Heather Dinich: Just when Vols thought it couldn't get worse ... BYU 21-20
Chris Low: The Vols go from one of the most embarrassing losses in school history to a victory that breathes new life into a season already on life support. Tennessee 27-21
Mark Schlabach: Against my better judgement, I'm guessing the Volunteers figure out a way to turn things around. Tennessee 27-24
OTHER PICKS
Edward Aschoff: BYU 27-20
Kyle Bonagura: BYU 28-24
David M. Hale: BYU 24-21
Preston Johnson: Tennessee 24-20
Doug Kezirian: Tennessee 28-24
Sam Khan Jr.: Tennessee 27-20
Ivan Maisel: Tennessee 31-28
Adam Rittenberg: Tennessee 23-17
Alex Scarborough: Tennessee 21-20
Tom VanHaaren: Tennessee 24-17