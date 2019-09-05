Davie won't travel, Tuitele to coach vs. Irish

New Mexico coach Bob Davie will not travel to a Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame as he continues to recover from a medical incident that required hospitalization after last Saturday's season-opening win over Sam Houston State.

Davie, in a statement posted to New Mexico's Twitter page, said he had consulted with his doctors and his wife and wanted to make a decision so players and coaches could prepare "with clarity and consistency."

Saga Tuitele, New Mexico's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, will serve as acting head coach for the Notre Dame game.

Coordinators Joe Dailey (offense), Jordan Peterson (defense) and Perry Eliano (special teams) will remain in their roles. Davie briefly visited with the team Thursday, according to a statement from athletic director Eddie Nunez.

Bob Davie was hospitalized after Saturday's win over Sam Houston State. Justin Berl/Icon Sportswire

"My doctors have said that with no setbacks I can expect a full recovery with no limitations," said Davie, 64, in the statement. "I have great confidence in our staff, and this gives us our best chance for success and limits the distractions."

Davie served as Notre Dame's coach from 1997 to 2001 after three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish.

New Mexico is off this week, and returns home Sept. 21 to host New Mexico State.