College football: Scores, Top 25 updates, Week 2 highlights, McConaughey and a turnover pencil!

Matthew McConaughey and Lee Corso make their predictions for No. 6 LSU vs. No. 9 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. (2:07)

We are in the second full weekend of the college football season and keeping tabs on all of Week 2's biggest games, latest scores and analysis of the Top 25 teams in action. We've got picks, betting tips, a wild 104-yard kickoff return and even a moose sprinting down a practice field. And, of course, we have to add the Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey, making his picks.

Jump to: | Best of Week 2 | Top 25 games

Your daily McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey knows how to make an entrance. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

GameDay guest picker McConaughey did a little singing and a lot of picking. He picked his beloved Longhorns, no surprise there. But here were the rest of his picks:

South Florida over Georgia Tech

BYU over Tennessee

Ohio State over Cincinnati

Michigan over Army

Maryland over Syracuse

Colorado over Nebraska

UCF over FAU

North Carolina over Miami

USC over Stanford

Clemson over Texas A&M

And the man sure knows how to make an entrance.

Alright alright alright ...



That's how you make an entrance, @McConaughey 🤘🚘 pic.twitter.com/pyLkX6Hh0r — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

And how to get the people going.

LSU QB Joe Burrow's dad disagrees, however.

Joe Burrow's dad is every LSU fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/StMuIQmSG5 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 8, 2019

Saturday's best: What we'll remember from Week 2

Shoo!

play 0:22 Dawe launches Guarantano's shoe into Tennesee's sideline BYU's Zac Dawe tackles Jarrett Guarantano, and then takes his shoe and tosses it off the field into Tennessee's bench.

We're No. 2!

Akron made a strong entrance into the sideline-object scene with an oversized writing implement.

play 0:42 Akron debuts turnover pencil Jordyn Riley rises up to intercept UAB QB Tyler Johnston III's pass, he returns it 15 yards to the Akron 42.

Monmouth beat Lafayette, 24-21, and this incredible interception helped make that difference.

play 0:25 Monmouth's Budd makes incredible leaping interception Monmouth DB Anthony Budd leaps into the end zone to rob Lafayette of a touchdown.

Undertaker taking over

An Oklahoma fan brought a pro-Sooners sign (and a couple of Horns Down) to the GameDay set in Austin, and The Undertaker, a big Longhorns fan, took care of things.

play 0:25 The Undertaker rips fan's sign in half Texas fan The Undertaker finds an Oklahoma sign in the crowd and rips it in half on the College GameDay set.

North Dakota football is wild

Minot State got the week started off right with a little misdirection was totally on purpose. Unfortunately, these were the only points the Beavers scored in a 52-7 loss on the road at Minnesota Duluth.

play 0:46 D-II returner turns disaster into incredible 104-yard TD Minot State's Cory Carignan fumbles on the kickoff, breaks tackles in his own end zone, then goes 104 yards the other way for a touchdown.

At the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, they have a different set of practice-field challenges than they do at Alabama.

#MooseUpdate: The moose is laying down taking its typical midday college nap. We are still asking everyone to avoid the area so that the moose doesn't become stressed or panicked. #BestCopsAround #MooseWatch2019 pic.twitter.com/SsSs5p3BE2 — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 3, 2019

Mike vs. Bevo

The real bragging rights in the Texas-LSU matchup: Which mascot is better?

play 2:14 Bevo vs. Mike the Tiger: Sizing up the battle of best mascot Gene Wojciechowski examines the battle between Bevo and Mike the Tiger before Texas and LSU's matchup.

Ready for takeoff

Air Force is honoring the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in its latest outstanding alternate uniform. The unis are designed to look like the aircraft and feature several different nameplate styles on the back that pay homage to Air Force bases around the country.

Get up for game day

Ready for some football? If not, New Mexico's weight room will help you get in the mood.

Top 25 games

In order of game time, all lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Northern Colorado at No. 22 Washington State

Time: 5 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: The Cougars have lost two of their past four games against FCS opponents, falling twice at home in September (Portland State in 2015 and Eastern Washington in 2016). Over the past five seasons, Washington State's two home losses against FCS foes are tied for the most by any FBS team.

South Dakota at No. 4 Oklahoma

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: Jalen Hurts leads all FBS QBs with 176 rush yards. Only five QBs in past 10 seasons have reached 300 rush yards within their team's first two games: Ahmad Bradshaw (Army, 2017), Lamar Jackson (Louisville, 2016), Taysom Hill (BYU, 2013), Taylor Martinez (Nebraska, 2011) and Denard Robinson (Michigan, 2010).

No. 18 UCF at Florida Atlantic

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBSSN

Line: UCF, minus-10.5

And our best line: Florida Atlantic is 0-21 against AP-ranked opponents in program history (since 2004), including a 20-point loss to No. 16 UCF last season. Owls coach Lane Kiffin has found a little more success in his career against ranked foes, going 3-14. However, Kiffin has lost eight straight meetings against AP-ranked foes.

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: LSU, minus-6.5

And our best line: Since the arrival of defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in 2016, the LSU pass defense has held its opponents to a 26 QBR, which is fourth-best in FBS. Tom Herman teams are 13-2-1 ATS as an underdog; 10-6 SU as an underdog; 4-0-1 ATS as a home underdog; and 3-2 straight up as a home underdog.

Tulane at No. 10 Auburn

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN App

Line: Auburn, minus-17

And our best line: Tulane has lost 53 straight games on the field against AP Top 25 teams, the longest active streak in the FBS (the Green Wave were awarded a forfeit win against No. 2 Alabama in 1993). Tulane's last on-field victory over a Top 25 foe came in 1984 vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt.

UT-Martin at No. 11 Florida

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN App

Line: N/A

And our best line: The season opener vs. Miami was Feleipe Franks' third career game with multiple interceptions. Saturday's game could help him get back on track: Franks has played two career games vs. FCS schools (both last season), averaging 247 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FOX

Line: Penn State, minus-31

And our best line: Since joining the Big Ten in 1993, Penn State is 45-0 when ranked in the AP poll and facing an unranked nonconference opponent, and 12 of those wins came against MAC teams. Buffalo is 1-13 against AP-ranked opponents dating back to 1999.

Nevada at No. 16 Oregon

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon, minus-24.5

And our best line: Oregon has won six straight meetings over Nevada, including a 69-20 win in their most recent meeting, in 2011. In those six games, the Ducks have averaged 46 points and won games by an average of 27.7 points. Nevada's only win in the series came in 1947.

Western Michigan at No. 19 Michigan State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Michigan State, minus-15.5

And our best line: The Spartans' defense held Tulsa to minus-73 rushing yards last week, the fewest allowed by Michigan State in a game in program history. Over the past five seasons, Michigan State has held 36 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing, tied for second-most in the FBS. Only Alabama (46) has more.

California at No. 14 Washington

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Washington, minus-13.5

And our best line: Washington QB Jacob Eason made his debut last week, passing for a career-high 349 yards. It was the most by a Husky in his first career start. Eason completed 75% of his passes last week, much higher than his 55% completion percentage in his two years at Georgia.

No. 23 Stanford at USC

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: USC, minus-3

And our best line: Both teams suffered injuries to their starting quarterbacks last week. USC lost JT Daniels for the year, and Stanford's K.J. Costello is out this week after taking a hit to his head. The reserves for each team have attempted 50 passes combined in their careers.

Top 25 results and analysis

No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10

Clemson: At some point, Clemson is going to have another close game again. But despite a few hiccups on offense, the Tigers were a late touchdown away from winning their 12th straight game by 20 or more points in a 24-10 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M. One thing that's clear: Even without several key defenders who are now playing in the NFL, Brent Venables' defense is still plenty good enough and disruptive enough to carry this Clemson team back to national championship contention. -- Chris Low

Texas A&M: As is the case with most quarterbacks after a loss, Texas A&M's Kellen Mond is going to get a ton of blame for the setback to Clemson. He struggled with his accuracy and held on to it too long at times, but he also got hit way too much and spent much of the game under duress. The running game also disappeared. If the Aggies are going to contend in the SEC West, the entire passing game will need to improve, and they will also need to find more balance on offense. -- Low

No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10

Tua Tagovailoa continues to operate with preposterous efficiency, and the Tide offense keeps rolling, hanging 38 points on New Mexico State before intermission. But here's the best news if you're Nick Saban: You might have finally found a kicker. Alabama has been plagued by poor place-kicking in recent years, but freshman Will Reichard's performance on Saturday might be the first step in rewriting that narrative, as he was a perfect 2-2 on field goal attempts from 48 and 49 yards. -- Alex Scarborough

No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17

Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs keep on humming along, making quick work of Murray State as they inch closer to a big-time home game in two weeks against Notre Dame. If you're a Georgia fan, though, you have to like what you've seen from the defense, which has a new coordinator and replaced five starters from last season, and had four sacks before halftime on Saturday -- double the total it had during the season opener against Vanderbilt. -- Scarborough

No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0

Ohio State's defense has looked dominant in its first two games, especially against the run. The unit struggled last season with big plays but has looked much improved. Maybe more importantly for the rest of the season, quarterback Justin Fields, who has nine TDs in his first two games, showed improved decision-making while under pressure. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 7 Michigan 24, Army 21 (2 OT)

Michigan's dreams of a breakthrough season under fifth-year coach Jim Harbaugh became a bit dimmer Saturday. Its revamped offense under new coordinator Josh Gattis couldn't get out of its own way, or Army's way, as an active Black Knights defense mostly bottled up Shea Patterson and his teammates. Even after Army opened the door with a rare Kelvin Hopkins Jr. interception near the Michigan goal line, Harbaugh's team couldn't fully capitalize. If Michigan can't consistently convert short-yardage situations against Army, how will it fare against Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others? The Wolverines have a lot to fix in their open week. Fortunately for them, they will do so after a win. -- Adam Rittenberg

No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17

The Utes might not only be the Pac-12's best team, but the team with the easiest road to the conference title with Stanford and Oregon on the schedule. After winning the division last year, Utah has plenty of reasons to believe this is the year it takes the next step and wins the conference for the first time. That was the belief throughout the offseason, and nothing through two relatively easy wins has changed that. The conference opener against USC on Sept. 20 looms large. -- Kyle Bonagura

No. 20 Iowa 30, Rutgers 0

Nate Stanley tossed three touchdowns without a pick for the second straight game. Sure, it came against Rutgers, but it's still an encouraging note for the Hawkeyes. The last time Iowa had consecutive games with three TD passes and no picks was way back in 2010. Stanley has long been considered an NFL prospect, and his numbers have matched the pedigree so far this season. -- David M. Hale

Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse

It's not going to get any easier for Syracuse, which was just run over by the Terps and should likely fall out of the next AP Top 25. After surrendering 354 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to Maryland, Syracuse faces Clemson next week. Instead of entering the game as a CFP spoiler, as they have threatened in the past, the Orange should be concerned about finding a way to at least slow down Clemson running back Travis Etienne. -- Heather Dinich

No. 22 Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17

Wins over New Mexico State and Northern Colorado aren't exactly résumé builders, but they have allowed the Cougars to break in new quarterback Anthony Gordon with encouraging results. The fifth-year senior's time in the system has proved beneficial: He has thrown for nearly 900 yards already with nine touchdowns passes and just one pick. And the Cougars' back-to-back 50-point outings represent just the sixth time they've reached the half-century mark in consecutive games since 1936. -- Kyle Bonagura

Friday: No. 24 Boise State 14, Marshall 7

With the win against Florida State in its back pocket, Boise State gave itself a good opportunity to take an undefeated record deep into the season. ESPN's Football Power Index projects the Broncos to be favorites in every game the rest of the way and heavy favorites in most cases. They hope to wrap up the nonconference against Portland State before starting Mountain West play, eyeing a run to a New Year's Six bowl. -- Kyle Bonagura