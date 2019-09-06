College football: Week 2 highlights, scores, Top 25 updates -- and Matthew McConaughey's picks

Matthew McConaughey and Lee Corso make their predictions for No. 6 LSU vs. No. 9 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. (2:07)

College football season is fully underway this weekend and we've kept tabs on all of Week 2's biggest games, latest scores and analysis of the Top 25 teams in action. We've got picks, betting tips, a wild 104-yard kickoff return and even a moose sprinting down a practice field. And of course, we have to add the Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey, making his picks.

Latest news and updates

Picks and gambling tips

Matthew McConaughey knows how to make an entrance. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

GameDay guest picker McConaughey did a little singing and a lot of picking. He picked his beloved Longhorns, no surprise there. But here were the rest of his picks:

South Florida over Georgia Tech

BYU over Tennessee

Ohio State over Cincinnati

Michigan over Army

Maryland over Syracuse

Colorado over Nebraska

UCF over FAU

North Carolina

USC over Stanford

Clemson over Texas A&M

Top 25 games

In order of game time, all lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: Ohio State -16

And our best line: The Buckeyes have won 11 consecutive games against the Bearcats, with their last loss coming in 1897. Cincinnati is 0-16 all time against teams ranked in the top five of the AP poll, losing by an average of 32.2 points.

Army at No. 7 Michigan

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: FOX

Line: Michigan -22

And our best line: Michigan's defense has been stout under Jim Harbaugh, but the Wolverines have allowed 175.6 yards per game on the ground over their last five games, 80th in FBS over that stretch. Army, with its option attack, has rushed for at least 200 yards in 13 straight games, five games longer than any other active streak in FBS.

Rutgers at No. 20 Iowa

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: N/A

And our best line: Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley has 55 career touchdown passes. Since the start of the 2017 season, that ranks tied for seventh-best in the FBS and is the most among Big Ten quarterbacks in that span.

No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: Maryland -2

And our best line: Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson passed for four touchdowns in his Maryland debut last week. It was the first time a Maryland QB had four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in a game since Danny O'Brien in 2010. Since the start of last season, Syracuse has allowed 262.2 passing yards per game, third-worst in the ACC.

Northern Illinois at No. 13 Utah

Time: 1 p.m. ET

How to watch: PAC-12 Network

Line: Utah -22

And our best line: Utes running back Zack Moss picked up 187 rushing yards in the season opener and recorded eight rushes of 10-plus yards, which was tied for the most in the FBS for Week 1 (Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts and Cal RB Christopher Brown Jr. were the others who hit that mark).

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC/ESPN App

Line: Clemson -16.5

And our best line: Texas A&M's Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns in last season's 28-26 loss to the Tigers; his 96.4 QBR that night is the highest that the Tigers have allowed in a game since Dabo Swinney became head coach in 2008. This is the first of five opponents the Aggies will face this season that are currently ranked in the top 10 in ESPN's Football Power Index, with three of those games coming on the road. The average Top 25 team would only have a 2.2% chance to go 10-2 or better against the Aggies' schedule.

Central Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Wisconsin -35

And our best line: Jonathan Taylor has 23 career games of at least 100 rushing yards, fourth-most in Wisconsin history. With a 100-yard game against Central Michigan, Taylor will tie Anthony Davis for third-most in school history.

No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FOX

Line: Nebraska -4

And our best line: Nebraska had two defensive touchdowns in its season opener after not scoring a defensive touchdown all of last season. The last time the Cornhuskers scored a defensive touchdown in back-to-back games was 2010.

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network and ESPN App

Line: Nebraska -55.5

And our best line: New Mexico State has never beaten an AP top-five team, and the results have been lopsided to say the least. The Aggies are 0-6 in such games and been outscored by an average of 54.3 points per game.

Murray State at No. 3 Georgia

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN App

Line: N/A

And our best line: Jake Fromm is 24-5 since taking over as Georgia's starting quarterback in Week 2 of the 2017 season. Only Jalen Hurts (27-2), McKenzie Milton (27-6) and Alex Hornibrook (26-6) have more wins among active FBS quarterbacks.

Northern Colorado at No. 22 Washington State

Time: 5 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: The Cougars have lost two of their last four games against FCS opponents, falling twice at home in September (Portland State 2015 and Eastern Washington 2016). Over the last five seasons, Washington State's two home losses against FCS foes are tied for the most by any FBS team.

South Dakota at No. 4 Oklahoma

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: Jalen Hurts leads all FBS QBs with 176 rush yards. Only five QBs in last 10 seasons have reached 300 rush yards within their team's first two games: Ahmad Bradshaw (Army 2017), Lamar Jackson (Louisville 2016), Taysom Hill (BYU 2013), Taylor Martinez (Nebraska 2011) and Denard Robinson (Michigan 2010).

No. 18 UCF at Florida Atlantic

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBSSN

Line: UCF -10.5

And our best line: Florida Atlantic is 0-21 against AP ranked opponents in program history (since 2004), including a 20-point loss to No. 16 UCF last season. Owls coach Lane Kiffin has found a little more success in his career against ranked foes, going 3-14. However, Kiffin has lost eight straight meetings against AP-ranked foes.

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: LSU -6.5

And our best line: Since the arrival of defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in 2016, the LSU pass defense has held its opponents to a 26 QBR, which is fourth-best in FBS. Tom Herman teams are 13-2-1 ATS as an underdog; 10-6 SU as an underdog; 4-0-1 ATS as a home underdog; and 3-2 straight up as a home underdog.

Tulane at No. 10 Auburn

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN App

Line: Auburn -17

And our best line: Tulane has lost 53 straight games on the field against AP Top 25 teams, the longest active streak in the FBS (the Green Wave were awarded a forfeit win against No. 2 Alabama in 1993). Tulane's last on-field victory over a Top 25 foe came in 1984 vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt.

UT-Martin at No. 11 Florida

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN App

Line: N/A

And our best line: The season opener vs. Miami was Feleipe Franks' third career game with multiple interceptions. Saturday's game could help him get back on track: Franks has played two career games vs. FCS schools (both last season), averaging 247 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FOX

Line: Penn State -31

And our best line: Since joining the Big Ten in 1993, Penn State is 45-0 when ranked in the AP poll and facing an unranked nonconference opponent, and 12 of those wins came against MAC teams. Buffalo is 1-13 against AP-ranked opponents dating back to 1999.

Nevada at No. 16 Oregon

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon -24.5

And our best line: Oregon has won six straight meetings over Nevada, including a 69-20 win in their last meeting in 2011. In those six games, the Ducks have averaged 46 points and won games by an average of 27.7 points. Nevada's only win in the series came in 1947.

Western Michigan at No. 19 Michigan State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Michigan State -15.5

And our best line: The Spartans defense held Tulsa to minus-73 rushing yards last week, the fewest allowed by Michigan State in a game in program history. Over the last five seasons, Michigan State has held 36 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing, tied for second most in the FBS, only Alabama (46) has more.

California at No. 14 Washington

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Washington -13.5

And our best line: Washington QB Jacob Eason made his debut last week, passing for a career-high 349 yards. It was the most by Husky in his first career start. Eason completed 75% of his passes last week, much higher than his 55% completion percentage in his two years at Georgia.

No. 23 Stanford at USC

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: USC -3

And our best line: Both teams suffered injuries to their starting quarterbacks last week. USC lost JT Daniels for the year, while Stanford's K.J. Costello is out this week after taking a hit to his head. The reserves for each team have attempted 50 passes combined in their careers.

Friday: No. 24 Boise State 14, Marshall 7

With the win against Florida State in its back pocket, Boise State gave itself a good opportunity to take an undefeated record deep into the season. ESPN's Football Power Index projects the Broncos to be favorites in every game the rest of the way and heavy favorites in most cases. They hope to wrap up the nonconference against Portland State, before starting Mountain West play, eyeing a run to a New Year's Six bowl. -- Kyle Bonagura

Saturday's best: What we'll remember from Week 2

Undertaker taking over

An Oklahoma fan brought a pro-Sooners sign (and a couple of Horns Down) to the GameDay set in Austin, and The Undertaker, a big Longhorns fan, took care of things.

play 0:25 The Undertaker rips fan's sign in half Texas fan The Undertaker finds an Oklahoma sign in the crowd and rips it in half on the College GameDay set.

North Dakota football is wild

Minot State got the week started off right with a little misdirection was totally on purpose. Unfortunately, these were the only points the Beavers scored in a 52-7 loss on the road at Minnesota Duluth.

play 0:46 D-II returner turns disaster into incredible 104-yard TD Minot State's Cory Carignan fumbles on the kickoff, breaks tackles in his own end zone, then goes 104 yards the other way for a touchdown.

At the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, they have a different set of practice-field challenges than they do at Alabama.

#MooseUpdate: The moose is laying down taking its typical midday college nap. We are still asking everyone to avoid the area so that the moose doesn't become stressed or panicked. #BestCopsAround #MooseWatch2019 pic.twitter.com/SsSs5p3BE2 — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 3, 2019

Ready for takeoff

Air Force is honoring the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in its latest outstanding alternate uniform. The unis are designed to look like the aircraft, and feature several different nameplate styles on the back that pay homage to Air Force bases around the country.

Get up for gameday

Ready for some football? If not, New Mexico's weight room will help you get in the mood.