Matthew McConaughey and Lee Corso make their predictions for No. 6 LSU vs. No. 9 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. (2:07)

College football season is fully underway this weekend and we've kept tabs on all of Week 2's biggest games, latest scores and analysis of the Top 25 teams in action. We've got picks, betting tips, a wild 104-yard kickoff return and even a moose sprinting down a practice field. And of course, we have to add the Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey, making his picks.

Latest news and updates

Jump to: | Best of Week 2 | Top 25 games

Picks and gambling tips

Matthew McConaughey knows how to make an entrance. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

GameDay guest picker McConaughey did a little singing and a lot of picking. He picked his beloved Longhorns, no surprise there. But here were the rest of his picks:

South Florida over Georgia Tech

BYU over Tennessee

Ohio State over Cincinnati

Michigan over Army

Maryland over Syracuse

Colorado over Nebraska

UCF over FAU

North Carolina

USC over Stanford

Clemson over Texas A&M

And the man sure knows how to make an entrance.

Alright alright alright ...



That's how you make an entrance, @McConaughey 🤘🚘 pic.twitter.com/pyLkX6Hh0r — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Saturday's best: What we'll remember from Week 2

We're No. 2!

Akron made a STRONG entrance into the sideline object scene with an oversized writing implement.

play 0:42 Akron debuts turnover pencil Jordyn Riley rises up to intercept UAB QB Tyler Johnston III's pass, he returns it 15 yards to the Akron 42.

Undertaker taking over

An Oklahoma fan brought a pro-Sooners sign (and a couple of Horns Down) to the GameDay set in Austin, and The Undertaker, a big Longhorns fan, took care of things.

play 0:25 The Undertaker rips fan's sign in half Texas fan The Undertaker finds an Oklahoma sign in the crowd and rips it in half on the College GameDay set.

North Dakota football is wild

Minot State got the week started off right with a little misdirection was totally on purpose. Unfortunately, these were the only points the Beavers scored in a 52-7 loss on the road at Minnesota Duluth.

play 0:46 D-II returner turns disaster into incredible 104-yard TD Minot State's Cory Carignan fumbles on the kickoff, breaks tackles in his own end zone, then goes 104 yards the other way for a touchdown.

At the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, they have a different set of practice-field challenges than they do at Alabama.

#MooseUpdate: The moose is laying down taking its typical midday college nap. We are still asking everyone to avoid the area so that the moose doesn't become stressed or panicked. #BestCopsAround #MooseWatch2019 pic.twitter.com/SsSs5p3BE2 — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 3, 2019

Mike vs. Bevo

The real bragging rights in the Texas-LSU matchup: Which mascot is better?

play 2:14 Bevo vs. Mike the Tiger: Sizing up the battle of best mascot Gene Wojciechowski examines the battle between Bevo and Mike the Tiger before Texas and LSU's matchup.

Ready for takeoff

Air Force is honoring the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in its latest outstanding alternate uniform. The unis are designed to look like the aircraft, and feature several different nameplate styles on the back that pay homage to Air Force bases around the country.

Get up for gameday

Ready for some football? If not, New Mexico's weight room will help you get in the mood.

Top 25 games

In order of game time, all lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC/ESPN App

Line: Clemson -16.5

And our best line: Texas A&M's Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns in last season's 28-26 loss to the Tigers; his 96.4 QBR that night is the highest that the Tigers have allowed in a game since Dabo Swinney became head coach in 2008. This is the first of five opponents the Aggies will face this season that are currently ranked in the top 10 in ESPN's Football Power Index, with three of those games coming on the road. The average Top 25 team would only have a 2.2% chance to go 10-2 or better against the Aggies' schedule.

Central Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Wisconsin -35

And our best line: Jonathan Taylor has 23 career games of at least 100 rushing yards, fourth-most in Wisconsin history. With a 100-yard game against Central Michigan, Taylor will tie Anthony Davis for third-most in school history.

No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FOX

Line: Nebraska -4

And our best line: Nebraska had two defensive touchdowns in its season opener after not scoring a defensive touchdown all of last season. The last time the Cornhuskers scored a defensive touchdown in back-to-back games was 2010.

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network and ESPN App

Line: Nebraska -55.5

And our best line: New Mexico State has never beaten an AP top-five team, and the results have been lopsided to say the least. The Aggies are 0-6 in such games and been outscored by an average of 54.3 points per game.

Murray State at No. 3 Georgia

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN App

Line: N/A

And our best line: Jake Fromm is 24-5 since taking over as Georgia's starting quarterback in Week 2 of the 2017 season. Only Jalen Hurts (27-2), McKenzie Milton (27-6) and Alex Hornibrook (26-6) have more wins among active FBS quarterbacks.

Northern Colorado at No. 22 Washington State

Time: 5 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: The Cougars have lost two of their last four games against FCS opponents, falling twice at home in September (Portland State 2015 and Eastern Washington 2016). Over the last five seasons, Washington State's two home losses against FCS foes are tied for the most by any FBS team.

South Dakota at No. 4 Oklahoma

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: Jalen Hurts leads all FBS QBs with 176 rush yards. Only five QBs in last 10 seasons have reached 300 rush yards within their team's first two games: Ahmad Bradshaw (Army 2017), Lamar Jackson (Louisville 2016), Taysom Hill (BYU 2013), Taylor Martinez (Nebraska 2011) and Denard Robinson (Michigan 2010).

No. 18 UCF at Florida Atlantic

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBSSN

Line: UCF -10.5

And our best line: Florida Atlantic is 0-21 against AP ranked opponents in program history (since 2004), including a 20-point loss to No. 16 UCF last season. Owls coach Lane Kiffin has found a little more success in his career against ranked foes, going 3-14. However, Kiffin has lost eight straight meetings against AP-ranked foes.

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: LSU -6.5

And our best line: Since the arrival of defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in 2016, the LSU pass defense has held its opponents to a 26 QBR, which is fourth-best in FBS. Tom Herman teams are 13-2-1 ATS as an underdog; 10-6 SU as an underdog; 4-0-1 ATS as a home underdog; and 3-2 straight up as a home underdog.

Tulane at No. 10 Auburn

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN App

Line: Auburn -17

And our best line: Tulane has lost 53 straight games on the field against AP Top 25 teams, the longest active streak in the FBS (the Green Wave were awarded a forfeit win against No. 2 Alabama in 1993). Tulane's last on-field victory over a Top 25 foe came in 1984 vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt.

UT-Martin at No. 11 Florida

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN App

Line: N/A

And our best line: The season opener vs. Miami was Feleipe Franks' third career game with multiple interceptions. Saturday's game could help him get back on track: Franks has played two career games vs. FCS schools (both last season), averaging 247 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FOX

Line: Penn State -31

And our best line: Since joining the Big Ten in 1993, Penn State is 45-0 when ranked in the AP poll and facing an unranked nonconference opponent, and 12 of those wins came against MAC teams. Buffalo is 1-13 against AP-ranked opponents dating back to 1999.

Nevada at No. 16 Oregon

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon -24.5

And our best line: Oregon has won six straight meetings over Nevada, including a 69-20 win in their last meeting in 2011. In those six games, the Ducks have averaged 46 points and won games by an average of 27.7 points. Nevada's only win in the series came in 1947.

Western Michigan at No. 19 Michigan State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Michigan State -15.5

And our best line: The Spartans defense held Tulsa to minus-73 rushing yards last week, the fewest allowed by Michigan State in a game in program history. Over the last five seasons, Michigan State has held 36 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing, tied for second most in the FBS, only Alabama (46) has more.

California at No. 14 Washington

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Washington -13.5

And our best line: Washington QB Jacob Eason made his debut last week, passing for a career-high 349 yards. It was the most by Husky in his first career start. Eason completed 75% of his passes last week, much higher than his 55% completion percentage in his two years at Georgia.

No. 23 Stanford at USC

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: USC -3

And our best line: Both teams suffered injuries to their starting quarterbacks last week. USC lost JT Daniels for the year, while Stanford's K.J. Costello is out this week after taking a hit to his head. The reserves for each team have attempted 50 passes combined in their careers.

Top 25 results and analysis

No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0

Ohio State's defense has looked dominant in its first two games, especially against the run. The unit struggled last season with big plays, but has looked much improved. Maybe more importantly for the rest of the season, quarterback Justin Fields, who has nine TDs in his first two games, showed improved decision-making while under pressure. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 7 Michigan 24, Army 21 (2 OT)

Michigan's dreams of a breakthrough season under fifth-year coach Jim Harbaugh became a bit dimmer Saturday. Its revamped offense under new coordinator Josh Gattis couldn't get out of its own way, or Army's way, as an active Black Knights defense mostly bottled up Shea Patterson and his teammates. Even after Army opened the door with a rare Kelvin Hopkins Jr. interception near the Michigan goal line, Harbaugh's team couldn't fully capitalize. If Michigan can't consistently convert short-yardage situations against Army, how will it fare against Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others? The Wolverines have a lot to fix in their open week. Fortunately for them, they will do so after a win. -- Adam Rittenberg

No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17

The Utes might not only be the Pac-12's best team, but the team with the easiest road to the conference title with Stanford and Oregon on the schedule. After winning the division last year, Utah has plenty of reasons to believe this is the year it takes the next step and wins the conference for the first time. That was the belief throughout the offseason and nothing through two relatively easy wins has changed that. The conference opener against USC on Sept. 20 looms large. -- Kyle Bonagura

Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse

It's not going to get any easier for Syracuse, which was just run over by the Terps and should likely fall out of the next AP top 25. After surrendering 354 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, Syracuse faces Clemson. Instead of entering the game as a CFP spoiler, as it has threatened in the past, the Orange should be concerned about finding a way to at least slow down Clemson running back Travis Etienne. -- Heather Dinich

Friday: No. 24 Boise State 14, Marshall 7

With the win against Florida State in its back pocket, Boise State gave itself a good opportunity to take an undefeated record deep into the season. ESPN's Football Power Index projects the Broncos to be favorites in every game the rest of the way and heavy favorites in most cases. They hope to wrap up the nonconference against Portland State, before starting Mountain West play, eyeing a run to a New Year's Six bowl. -- Kyle Bonagura