Rice QB Green carted off after taking hit to head

Rice freshman quarterback Wiley Green left Friday night's game against Wake Forest on a backboard after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter in Houston.

Green rolled out to his right and kept the ball as he attempted to dive into the end zone on second-and-goal, but he took a hit to the head from Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad. Green attempted to stand up after the hit but immediately went back to the ground.

Athletic trainers from both schools tended to Green for close to 10 minutes as he stayed on the ground. He eventually was put on the backboard, lifted onto a cart and taken off the field, giving a thumbs-up to the crowd as he exited.

Green was 3-of-5 passing for 69 yards before leaving. There was no immediate word from Rice on Green's status.

When action resumed, the Owls scored on the next play to cut their deficit to 14-7.