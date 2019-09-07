Rice QB Green out of hospital after hit to head

Rice freshman quarterback Wiley Green has been released from the hospital after leaving Friday night's loss to Wake Forest on a backboard. He took a hit to the head in the first quarter of the game in Houston.

Green will be "treated symptomatically" by Rice's staff, the school said in a statement Saturday.

Owls coach Mike Bloomgren said after the game Green had feeling in all his limbs.

Green rolled out to his right and kept the ball as he attempted to dive into the end zone on second-and-goal, but he took a hit to the head from Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad. Green attempted to stand up after the hit but immediately went back to the ground.

Athletic trainers from both schools tended to Green for close to 10 minutes as he stayed on the ground. He eventually was put on the backboard, lifted onto a cart and taken off the field, giving a thumbs-up to the crowd as he exited.

Green was 3-of-5 passing for 69 yards before leaving.

When action resumed, the Owls scored on the next play to cut their deficit to 14-7, but Wake went on to win 41-21.