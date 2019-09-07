Bearcats' McDonald collapses on field, carted off

In the second quarter of Cincinnati's game against Ohio State Saturday, Bearcats sophomore safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the field during play.

McDonald was untouched on the play, but fell to the ground while momentarily convulsing before medical staffs from both programs gave him attention. The Huntsville, Alabama, native was sitting up when carted off and seemed to respond to teammates as he left the field.

ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams spoke on the field with McDonald's mother, who said her son has had a history with seizures, but it is unknown if that was the cause of McDonald's collapse.

Williams reported McDonald is being transported to the Ohio State University hospital for precautionary measures, but McDonald was alert in the locker room and walking with assistance.