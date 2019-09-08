Ex-NFL LB Trotter's son commits to Clemson

Clemson added ESPN Junior 300 linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to its 2021 class on Saturday. Trotter is the No. 130-ranked recruit overall and the son of former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

The younger Trotter is a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker out of St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia and is the No. 10-ranked linebacker in his class. Trotter Jr. isn't the only son of a former NFL player at St. Joseph's, as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the former Indianapolis Colts receiver by the same name, is also on the team.

Trotter's father was listed at 6-foot-1, 262 pounds in his NFL days and played his college football at Stephen F. Austin. His son now has the opportunity to play for the reigning national champions at Clemson.

Trotter Jr. was the second ESPN Junior 300 commitment on the day for Clemson, joining wide receiver Dacari Collins, who is the No. 110 recruit in 2021. ESPN Junior 300 running back Phil Mafah committed to the Tigers on Aug. 29 to round out the class for Clemson to date.