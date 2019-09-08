Kentucky QB Wilson to have MRI on left knee

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson will have an MRI on his left knee on Sunday, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said after the team's 37-18 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.

Wilson was injured on a horse collar tackle.

"It didn't look good," Stoops told reporters.

Eagles defensive lineman Turan Rush tackled Wilson, a junior, on a 19-yard run to Eastern Michigan's 44 late in the third quarter and received a personal foul penalty for the hard tackle. Kentucky was called for illegal formation on the same play as penalties offset.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson suffered a left knee injury while being tackled by Eastern Michigan's Turan Rush in the third quarter Saturday night and left the game on a cart. AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Wilson was briefly on his knees before laying on the turf to be observed by team medical personnel. His left leg was placed in a brace and he was lifted onto a cart that carried him off for observation.

Spectators chanted Wilson's name and several teammates came over to shake his hand before he was carted off to cheers.

Backup quarterback Sawyer Smith threw two touchdown passes after taking over for Wilson.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.