Florida WR Toney injured in win, to be reassessed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- No. 11 Florida could be without its most dynamic playmaker when it opens Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky next week.

The Gators lost elusive receiver Kadarius Toney during a 45-0 victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin on Saturday night. Toney took a hit on his left arm late in the first quarter, walked off the field in pain and eventually headed to the locker room for tests.

Coach Dan Mullen said Toney's injury will be "checked out a little bit more,'' not exactly promising news for Florida.

The Gators also lost speedy cornerback CJ Henderson in the first half against the Skyhawks (1-1), but Mullen said he has a "slight ankle sprain.''

Henderson tweaked his left ankle while covering a receiver in the second quarter, limped into the locker room and later returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

