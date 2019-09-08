Wisconsin safety Nelson to miss rest of season

Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson will miss the rest of the 2019 season with a leg injury he sustained in the team's season-opening win at USF.

Nelson, who started eight games last season and the USF game, updated his status late Saturday night on Twitter.

The redshirt sophomore had 41 tackles (3.5 for loss), an interception, a forced fumble and seven passes defended in 2018, missing four games with an injury. He had four tackles and a pass breakup in the USF game before suffering the leg injury in the third quarter.

"My plan is to be back on the field and better than ever when we kick off in 2020," Nelson wrote on Twitter.

Eric Burrell started in place of Nelson in Saturday's win over Central Michigan. Wisconsin is off this week before opening Big Ten play by hosting Michigan on Sept. 21.