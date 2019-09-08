Kentucky QB Wilson (knee) done for season

Kentucky accumulates 239 yards rushing and holds Eastern Michigan to 49 yards on the ground in a 38-17 victory. (1:18)

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the rest of the season because of a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, coach Mark Stoops said in a statement on Sunday.

Stoops said Wilson will have surgery.

Wilson was injured in Saturday night's 38-17 victory against Eastern Michigan on a horse-collar tackle.

He ran for a 2-yard touchdown late with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter before being hurt.

Eagles defensive lineman Turan Rush tackled the junior on a 19-yard run to the EMU 44 late in the third quarter and received a personal foul penalty for the hard tackle. Kentucky was called for illegal formation on the same play as penalties offset.

Wilson was briefly on his knees before laying on the turf to be observed by team medical personnel. His left leg was placed in a brace and he was lifted onto a cart that carried him off.