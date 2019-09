South Carolina QB Bentley will undergo surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured left foot.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Bentley's decision Sunday. Bentley suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the foot on the final play of a 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31 and was in a walking boot and using a scooter to get around on the sideline as South Carolina beat Charleston Southern 72-10 on Saturday.

Muschamp said nothing has been determined about the senior's future other than that he'll have surgery this week.

Bentley thought about going pro last year before returning to the Gamecocks. He has not redshirted, so he could come back to South Carolina or leave for a final season as a graduate transfer.

Freshman Ryan Hilinski threw for 282 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in South Carolina's victory. The Gamecocks (1-1) host No. 2 Alabama (2-0) on Saturday.