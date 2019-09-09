North Carolina CB Rene (ACL) out for season

North Carolina starting cornerback Patrice Rene will miss the rest of the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL, coach Mack Brown said Monday.

Rene, who started every game in 2018 and made three starts in 2017, suffered the injury during Saturday's home win against Miami. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound senior has a redshirt year available, and Brown said the team hopes to have Rene back in 2020.

Rene recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended, and he has 75 tackles and 10 passes defended in his UNC career. Tar Heels starting center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, although Brown hopes Polino can return before the end of the season.

North Carolina resumes play Friday night at Wake Forest, a non-league matchup even though both teams are in the ACC.