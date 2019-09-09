        <
        >

          Purdue QB Sindelar diagnosed with concussion

          play
          Sindelar lets it fly for 50-yard touchdown (0:34)

          Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar spins from a defender and finds Jared Sparks deep for a 50-yard touchdown. (0:34)

          2:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar has been diagnosed with a concussion and it is unclear if he will be cleared to play Saturday when the Boilermakers host TCU.

          The fifth-year senior went to the team's medical tent after a 7-yard run on third-and-14 in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. It was Purdue's last offensive play of the day.

          Coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Monday he believed Sindelar had a "slight concussion" and would be monitored in the concussion protocol.

          If he cannot play Saturday, freshman Jack Plummer would make his first career start against a Horned Frogs' defense that is traditionally ranked among the nation's best. Plummer has not thrown a pass in his college career.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices