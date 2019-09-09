A&M loses RB Corbin (hammy) for rest of season

Texas A&M starting running back Jashaun Corbin will miss the rest of the season because of a hamstring injury, coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday.

Corbin, a sophomore, sustained the injury during Saturday's loss at top-ranked Clemson. He started Texas A&M's first two games and leads the team with 135 rushing yards. Corbin played behind Trayveon Williams as a freshman in 2018 and had 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries, to go with a team-high 422 return yards. The 6-foot, 210-pound Corbin had served as the Aggies' primary kickoff returner.

Since Corbin appeared in only two games, he can redshirt the season and return in 2020 with three seasons of eligibility. Corbin posted Monday on Twitter that he "will be back even stronger next year!"

God makes no mistakes.. I'll be back even stronger next year! In due time.. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hLicFFAyOd — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) September 9, 2019

Freshman Isaiah Spiller, who had an 85-yard run in Texas A&M's season opener against Texas State, is set to start this week when the Aggies host Lamar. Sophomores Cordarrian Richardson and Jacob Kibodi, and freshman Deneric Prince, will play behind Spiller, ESPN's No. 6 running back in the 2019 class.