USC wideout Williams enters transfer portal

USC wide receiver Devon Williams entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday. Williams is a sophomore who was ranked the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2018 class and viewed at the time as a big recruiting win for the Trojans.

Williams played in all 12 games his freshman season in 2018 as a wide receiver and on special teams, but he only had four receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

The Lancaster, California, native had a promising spring performance but played zero snaps in the Trojans' season opener against Fresno State. When offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was asked by reporters about the lack of rotation within the wide receiver corps, Harrell acknowledged it was something the staff needed to do a better job with.

"If you're playing 85 plays a game, it's going to be hard to make it through a season, probably, honestly," Harrell said. "We got to do a good job of making sure we're realizing how much they're playing and getting guys in there, fresh legs in there at times. But like I've said since I've been here, that receiver group's a special group. They love to compete."

Williams did play in the second game of the season against Stanford, but he only had one catch for 11 yards in a game in which USC passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

If the sophomore receiver does decide to transfer, he will still have three years of eligibility remaining with his redshirt still intact.