Boilermakers LB Bailey (knee) out for season

Purdue senior linebacker Markus Bailey will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in practice this week.

Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Wednesday that Bailey sustained the injury in a non-contact portion of Tuesday's practice. The fifth-year senior will undergo surgery in several weeks. Bailey had knee surgery early in his career and had hip surgery this past offseason.

"He's been a tremendous player for us and worked extremely hard in the offseason to overcome a hip surgery," Brohm told reporters. "He was getting ready to have an outstanding year."

Bailey, a co-captain, has started 40 games for Purdue, including the first two this season. He has 14 tackles this season, including two for loss and a sack. In his Purdue career, Bailey has recorded 327 tackles, including 28 for loss, and 13.5 sacks, to go with six interceptions, two forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Brohm said Bailey could decide to apply for a sixth year of eligibility.

Junior Cornel Jones is expected to move into Bailey's spot at outside linebacker, Brohm said. Kieren Douglas, a sophomore walk-on, also is expected to see an increased role.

Purdue resumes play Saturday night when it hosts TCU at Ross-Ade Stadium.