        <
        >

          Boilermakers LB Bailey (knee) out for season

          4:07 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Purdue senior linebacker Markus Bailey will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in practice this week.

          Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Wednesday that Bailey sustained the injury in a non-contact portion of Tuesday's practice. The fifth-year senior will undergo surgery in several weeks. Bailey had knee surgery early in his career and had hip surgery this past offseason.

          "He's been a tremendous player for us and worked extremely hard in the offseason to overcome a hip surgery," Brohm told reporters. "He was getting ready to have an outstanding year."

          Bailey, a co-captain, has started 40 games for Purdue, including the first two this season. He has 14 tackles this season, including two for loss and a sack. In his Purdue career, Bailey has recorded 327 tackles, including 28 for loss, and 13.5 sacks, to go with six interceptions, two forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

          Brohm said Bailey could decide to apply for a sixth year of eligibility.

          Junior Cornel Jones is expected to move into Bailey's spot at outside linebacker, Brohm said. Kieren Douglas, a sophomore walk-on, also is expected to see an increased role.

          Purdue resumes play Saturday night when it hosts TCU at Ross-Ade Stadium.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices