College football picks: Who wins Week 3's biggest games?

Week 3 is upon us and ESPN's college football experts have made their picks. There's a potential scorefest on Friday night between Washington State and Houston, an SEC matchup between Florida and Kentucky, the Pitt-Penn State and Iowa-Iowa State rivalry games, and then a chance for an improved Virginia squad to take on a shaky Florida State team. Here we go. (Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.)
No. 20 Washington State vs. Houston (at NRG Stadium)
Time: Friday, 9:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ESPN App
Line: Washington State -8.5
HIGHLIGHTS
Kyle Bonagura: Count on Mike Leach lecturing Dana Holgorsen about sovereign immunity after the win. WSU 35-21
Ryan McGee: Know your "Star Wars." The master always outsmarts the padawan. WSU 42-34
Alex Scarborough: We saw against Oklahoma how bad Houston's defense is, and it won't be any different. WSU 42-34
Mark Schlabach: Mike Leach prevails over his Air Raid disciple. WSU 52-49
Phil Steele: QB D'Eriq King and the Texas heat give the underdog a puncher's chance. WSU 44-38
OTHER PICKS
Edward Aschoff: WSU 41-30
David Bearman: WSU 38-20
Bill Connelly: WSU 52-38
David M. Hale: WSU 42-24
Sam Khan Jr.: WSU 38-28
Chris Low: WSU 48-38
Adam Rittenberg: WSU 45-34
Tom VanHaaren: WSU 48-24
No. 9 Florida at Kentucky
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ESPN App
Line: Florida -8.5
HIGHLIGHTS
David Bearman: A one-sided rivalry has been close of late. Florida gets revenge for last year's shocking home loss. Florida 31-28
Kyle Bonagura: How will Kentucky celebrate its first back-to-back wins over UF since 1976-77? Kentucky 28-27
David M. Hale: Josh Allen is not walking through that door. Florida 31-10
Sam Khan Jr.: The Cats rally around Sawyer Smith to pull off the upset. Kentucky 24-21
Chris Low: With Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson out with a season-ending injury, the Cats have no answers for the Gators' swarming defense. Florida 28-17
OTHER PICKS
Edward Aschoff: Florida 27-17
Bill Connelly: Florida 35-31
Ryan McGee: Florida 24-14
Adam Rittenberg: Florida 26-10
Alex Scarborough: Florida 28-20
Mark Schlabach: Florida 27-17
Phil Steele: Florida 27-16
Tom VanHaaren: Florida 28-17
Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State
Time: noon ET
TV: ABC/ESPN App
Line: Penn State -17.5
HIGHLIGHTS
Edward Aschoff: This youth movement in Happy Valley has been fun to watch. PSU 34-21
Bill Connelly: Last two meetings combined since Pitt's 2016 win: PSU 84, Pitt 20. PSU 38, Pitt 16
David M. Hale: Sean Clifford could have a terrific day against a depleted Pitt D-line. PSU 27-14
Ryan McGee: Honestly, I don't care who wins. I'm just happy they're playing. PSU 21-17
Adam Rittenberg: Penn State's active defense is sneaky good and will give Kenny Pickett a tough time. PSU 30-17
OTHER PICKS
David Bearman: PSU 45-17
Kyle Bonagura: PSU 42-17
Sam Khan Jr.: PSU 30-17
Chris Low: PSU 34-21
Alex Scarborough: PSU 34-17
Mark Schlabach: PSU 28-20
Phil Steele: PSU 34-13
Tom VanHaaren: PSU 38-21
No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Line: Iowa -2.5
HIGHLIGHTS
Edward Aschoff: I guess someone has to take that Cy-Hawk Trophy home with them. Iowa 24-21
Kyle Bonagura: Iowa State couldn't do much against Northern Iowa; why would that change vs. Iowa? Iowa 20-10
Bill Connelly: GameDay in Ames, best atmosphere of the weekend. Iowa 31-27
David M. Hale: Iowa won't be able to run on the Cyclones, who've allowed just 34 yards on the ground this year. ISU 14-10
Alex Scarborough: Get ready for Brock Purdy's coming-out party. ISU 31-30
OTHER PICKS
David Bearman: Iowa 17-10
Sam Khan Jr.: Iowa 20-19
Chris Low: Iowa 27-14
Ryan McGee: Iowa 28-21
Adam Rittenberg: Iowa 24-20
Mark Schlabach: Iowa 20-17
Phil Steele: Iowa 24-17
Tom VanHaaren: Iowa 31-21
Florida State at No. 25 Virginia
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network/ESPN App
Line: Virginia -7.5
HIGHLIGHTS
Edward Aschoff: It only gets (much) worse for Willie Taggart and his very fragile Seminoles. Virginia 41-20
David Bearman: FSU up 17 at half, lose in OT. Virginia 37-31
Bill Connelly: Hoos could be well on their way to a Coastal title by the end of the night. Virginia 28-21
Chris Low: Remember the days when Virginia winning over Florida State in football might as well have been a dream? Well, this is the real thing. Virginia 30-24
Tom VanHaaren: Virginia is hydrated and ready to go. Virginia 34-24
OTHER PICKS
Kyle Bonagura: Virginia 35-24
David M. Hale: Virginia 45-21
Sam Khan Jr.: Virginia 37-24
Ryan McGee: Virginia 27-24
Adam Rittenberg: Virginia 41-28
Alex Scarborough: Virginia 28-24
Mark Schlabach: Virginia 31-20
Phil Steele: Virginia 31-28