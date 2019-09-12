        <
          College football picks: Who wins Week 3's biggest games?

          Gators, Grantham eager to chomp at Wildcats' offense (1:29)

          The SEC Now crew examines Florida's defense and how DC Todd Grantham is preparing for Kentucky QB Sawyer Smith. (1:29)

          8:32 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Week 3 is upon us and ESPN's college football experts have made their picks. There's a potential scorefest on Friday night between Washington State and Houston, an SEC matchup between Florida and Kentucky, the Pitt-Penn State and Iowa-Iowa State rivalry games, and then a chance for an improved Virginia squad to take on a shaky Florida State team. Here we go. (Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.)

          Jump to:

          Florida-Kentucky | Pittsburgh-Penn State | Iowa-Iowa State | Florida State-Virginia

          No. 20 Washington State vs. Houston (at NRG Stadium)

          Time: Friday, 9:15 p.m. ET
          TV: ESPN/ESPN App
          Line: Washington State -8.5

          HIGHLIGHTS

          Kyle Bonagura: Count on Mike Leach lecturing Dana Holgorsen about sovereign immunity after the win. WSU 35-21

          Ryan McGee: Know your "Star Wars." The master always outsmarts the padawan. WSU 42-34

          Alex Scarborough: We saw against Oklahoma how bad Houston's defense is, and it won't be any different. WSU 42-34

          Mark Schlabach: Mike Leach prevails over his Air Raid disciple. WSU 52-49

          Phil Steele: QB D'Eriq King and the Texas heat give the underdog a puncher's chance. WSU 44-38

          OTHER PICKS

          Edward Aschoff: WSU 41-30
          David Bearman: WSU 38-20
          Bill Connelly: WSU 52-38
          David M. Hale: WSU 42-24
          Sam Khan Jr.: WSU 38-28
          Chris Low: WSU 48-38
          Adam Rittenberg: WSU 45-34
          Tom VanHaaren: WSU 48-24

          No. 9 Florida at Kentucky

          Time: 7 p.m. ET
          TV: ESPN/ESPN App
          Line: Florida -8.5

          HIGHLIGHTS

          David Bearman: A one-sided rivalry has been close of late. Florida gets revenge for last year's shocking home loss. Florida 31-28

          Kyle Bonagura: How will Kentucky celebrate its first back-to-back wins over UF since 1976-77? Kentucky 28-27

          David M. Hale: Josh Allen is not walking through that door. Florida 31-10

          Sam Khan Jr.: The Cats rally around Sawyer Smith to pull off the upset. Kentucky 24-21

          Chris Low: With Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson out with a season-ending injury, the Cats have no answers for the Gators' swarming defense. Florida 28-17

          OTHER PICKS

          Edward Aschoff: Florida 27-17
          Bill Connelly: Florida 35-31
          Ryan McGee: Florida 24-14
          Adam Rittenberg: Florida 26-10
          Alex Scarborough: Florida 28-20
          Mark Schlabach: Florida 27-17
          Phil Steele: Florida 27-16
          Tom VanHaaren: Florida 28-17

          Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State

          Time: noon ET
          TV: ABC/ESPN App
          Line: Penn State -17.5

          HIGHLIGHTS

          Edward Aschoff: This youth movement in Happy Valley has been fun to watch. PSU 34-21

          Bill Connelly: Last two meetings combined since Pitt's 2016 win: PSU 84, Pitt 20. PSU 38, Pitt 16

          David M. Hale: Sean Clifford could have a terrific day against a depleted Pitt D-line. PSU 27-14

          Ryan McGee: Honestly, I don't care who wins. I'm just happy they're playing. PSU 21-17

          Adam Rittenberg: Penn State's active defense is sneaky good and will give Kenny Pickett a tough time. PSU 30-17

          OTHER PICKS

          David Bearman: PSU 45-17
          Kyle Bonagura: PSU 42-17
          Sam Khan Jr.: PSU 30-17
          Chris Low: PSU 34-21
          Alex Scarborough: PSU 34-17
          Mark Schlabach: PSU 28-20
          Phil Steele: PSU 34-13
          Tom VanHaaren: PSU 38-21

          No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State

          Time: 4 p.m. ET
          TV: FS1
          Line: Iowa -2.5

          HIGHLIGHTS

          Edward Aschoff: I guess someone has to take that Cy-Hawk Trophy home with them. Iowa 24-21

          Kyle Bonagura: Iowa State couldn't do much against Northern Iowa; why would that change vs. Iowa? Iowa 20-10

          Bill Connelly: GameDay in Ames, best atmosphere of the weekend. Iowa 31-27

          David M. Hale: Iowa won't be able to run on the Cyclones, who've allowed just 34 yards on the ground this year. ISU 14-10

          Alex Scarborough: Get ready for Brock Purdy's coming-out party. ISU 31-30

          OTHER PICKS

          David Bearman: Iowa 17-10
          Sam Khan Jr.: Iowa 20-19
          Chris Low: Iowa 27-14
          Ryan McGee: Iowa 28-21
          Adam Rittenberg: Iowa 24-20
          Mark Schlabach: Iowa 20-17
          Phil Steele: Iowa 24-17
          Tom VanHaaren: Iowa 31-21

          Florida State at No. 25 Virginia

          Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
          TV: ACC Network/ESPN App
          Line: Virginia -7.5

          HIGHLIGHTS

          Edward Aschoff: It only gets (much) worse for Willie Taggart and his very fragile Seminoles. Virginia 41-20

          David Bearman: FSU up 17 at half, lose in OT. Virginia 37-31

          Bill Connelly: Hoos could be well on their way to a Coastal title by the end of the night. Virginia 28-21

          Chris Low: Remember the days when Virginia winning over Florida State in football might as well have been a dream? Well, this is the real thing. Virginia 30-24

          Tom VanHaaren: Virginia is hydrated and ready to go. Virginia 34-24

          OTHER PICKS

          Kyle Bonagura: Virginia 35-24
          David M. Hale: Virginia 45-21
          Sam Khan Jr.: Virginia 37-24
          Ryan McGee: Virginia 27-24
          Adam Rittenberg: Virginia 41-28
          Alex Scarborough: Virginia 28-24
          Mark Schlabach: Virginia 31-20
          Phil Steele: Virginia 31-28

