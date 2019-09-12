College football picks: Who wins Week 3's biggest games?

The SEC Now crew examines Florida's defense and how DC Todd Grantham is preparing for Kentucky QB Sawyer Smith. (1:29)

Week 3 is upon us and ESPN's college football experts have made their picks. There's a potential scorefest on Friday night between Washington State and Houston, an SEC matchup between Florida and Kentucky, the Pitt-Penn State and Iowa-Iowa State rivalry games, and then a chance for an improved Virginia squad to take on a shaky Florida State team. Here we go. (Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.)

No. 20 Washington State vs. Houston (at NRG Stadium)

Mike Leach will face his protege, Dana Holgorsen, on Friday in Houston. John Rivera/Icon Sportswire

Time: Friday, 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ESPN App

Line: Washington State -8.5

HIGHLIGHTS

Kyle Bonagura: Count on Mike Leach lecturing Dana Holgorsen about sovereign immunity after the win. WSU 35-21

Ryan McGee: Know your "Star Wars." The master always outsmarts the padawan. WSU 42-34

Alex Scarborough: We saw against Oklahoma how bad Houston's defense is, and it won't be any different. WSU 42-34

Mark Schlabach: Mike Leach prevails over his Air Raid disciple. WSU 52-49

Phil Steele: QB D'Eriq King and the Texas heat give the underdog a puncher's chance. WSU 44-38

OTHER PICKS

Edward Aschoff: WSU 41-30

David Bearman: WSU 38-20

Bill Connelly: WSU 52-38

David M. Hale: WSU 42-24

Sam Khan Jr.: WSU 38-28

Chris Low: WSU 48-38

Adam Rittenberg: WSU 45-34

Tom VanHaaren: WSU 48-24

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky

Feleipe Franks and Florida were upset at home by Kentucky last year, 27-16. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/AP Photo

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ESPN App

Line: Florida -8.5

HIGHLIGHTS

David Bearman: A one-sided rivalry has been close of late. Florida gets revenge for last year's shocking home loss. Florida 31-28

Kyle Bonagura: How will Kentucky celebrate its first back-to-back wins over UF since 1976-77? Kentucky 28-27

David M. Hale: Josh Allen is not walking through that door. Florida 31-10

Sam Khan Jr.: The Cats rally around Sawyer Smith to pull off the upset. Kentucky 24-21

Chris Low: With Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson out with a season-ending injury, the Cats have no answers for the Gators' swarming defense. Florida 28-17

OTHER PICKS

Edward Aschoff: Florida 27-17

Bill Connelly: Florida 35-31

Ryan McGee: Florida 24-14

Adam Rittenberg: Florida 26-10

Alex Scarborough: Florida 28-20

Mark Schlabach: Florida 27-17

Phil Steele: Florida 27-16

Tom VanHaaren: Florida 28-17

Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State

James Franklin and Penn State crushed Pittsburgh last year, 51-6. Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar

Time: noon ET

TV: ABC/ESPN App

Line: Penn State -17.5

HIGHLIGHTS

Edward Aschoff: This youth movement in Happy Valley has been fun to watch. PSU 34-21

Bill Connelly: Last two meetings combined since Pitt's 2016 win: PSU 84, Pitt 20. PSU 38, Pitt 16

David M. Hale: Sean Clifford could have a terrific day against a depleted Pitt D-line. PSU 27-14

Ryan McGee: Honestly, I don't care who wins. I'm just happy they're playing. PSU 21-17

Adam Rittenberg: Penn State's active defense is sneaky good and will give Kenny Pickett a tough time. PSU 30-17

OTHER PICKS

David Bearman: PSU 45-17

Kyle Bonagura: PSU 42-17

Sam Khan Jr.: PSU 30-17

Chris Low: PSU 34-21

Alex Scarborough: PSU 34-17

Mark Schlabach: PSU 28-20

Phil Steele: PSU 34-13

Tom VanHaaren: PSU 38-21

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State

The Cy-Hawk Trophy is up for grabs when Iowa and Iowa State meet on Saturday. Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire)

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Line: Iowa -2.5

HIGHLIGHTS

Edward Aschoff: I guess someone has to take that Cy-Hawk Trophy home with them. Iowa 24-21

Kyle Bonagura: Iowa State couldn't do much against Northern Iowa; why would that change vs. Iowa? Iowa 20-10

Bill Connelly: GameDay in Ames, best atmosphere of the weekend. Iowa 31-27

David M. Hale: Iowa won't be able to run on the Cyclones, who've allowed just 34 yards on the ground this year. ISU 14-10

Alex Scarborough: Get ready for Brock Purdy's coming-out party. ISU 31-30

OTHER PICKS

David Bearman: Iowa 17-10

Sam Khan Jr.: Iowa 20-19

Chris Low: Iowa 27-14

Ryan McGee: Iowa 28-21

Adam Rittenberg: Iowa 24-20

Mark Schlabach: Iowa 20-17

Phil Steele: Iowa 24-17

Tom VanHaaren: Iowa 31-21

Florida State at No. 25 Virginia

Bronco Mendenhall has a chance to add to FSU's misery and make a statement with a Virginia win. Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network/ESPN App

Line: Virginia -7.5

HIGHLIGHTS

Edward Aschoff: It only gets (much) worse for Willie Taggart and his very fragile Seminoles. Virginia 41-20

David Bearman: FSU up 17 at half, lose in OT. Virginia 37-31

Bill Connelly: Hoos could be well on their way to a Coastal title by the end of the night. Virginia 28-21

Chris Low: Remember the days when Virginia winning over Florida State in football might as well have been a dream? Well, this is the real thing. Virginia 30-24

Tom VanHaaren: Virginia is hydrated and ready to go. Virginia 34-24

OTHER PICKS

Kyle Bonagura: Virginia 35-24

David M. Hale: Virginia 45-21

Sam Khan Jr.: Virginia 37-24

Ryan McGee: Virginia 27-24

Adam Rittenberg: Virginia 41-28

Alex Scarborough: Virginia 28-24

Mark Schlabach: Virginia 31-20

Phil Steele: Virginia 31-28