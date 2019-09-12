Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M museum

Texas A&M University police said Thursday that they are investigating the theft of a Johnny Manziel uniform from Kyle Field.

The department posted a notice to Twitter on Thursday asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest "allegedly involved in the theft of the Johnny Manziel football uniform" from the Hall of Champions, the stadium's 30,000-square foot museum that hosts events and contains notable artifacts from the school's athletic history.

Less than two hours after alerting the public, the department said the person of interest had been identified.

The mannequin displaying Johnny Manziel's No. 2 uniform was removed from the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field after police said it was stolen Aug. 26. Parks Wilson

According to the Bryan-College Station Eagle, police said a man entered the Hall of Champions on the evening of Aug. 26 and undressed a mannequin that sported Manziel's uniform and took it. Police said it didn't appear he forced his way into the building.

Though the man in the photo was wearing Texas A&M athletic gear, an athletic department spokesman confirmed to ESPN that he is not a student-athlete at the school.

The Manziel uniform was valued at $925, police said.

Manziel had a record-setting two-year career at Texas A&M, where he became the first freshman in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy. He went 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL draft but lasted only two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being released. He has appeared in the Canadian Football League and the shortly lived Alliance of American Football since.